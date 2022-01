There is an undeniable tranquility that lies in the backcountry. Individuals are migrating towards its open arms in exponentially increasing numbers for something that stems far beyond the skiing and adrenaline. The draw is different for everyone, and it can be hard to quantify. One thing is for sure though; skiers and snowboards, people from many different backgrounds, all unite to form new memories and venture into the unknown. Lucas Wach’s latest project, ‘Recreate’, is a prime example of this beautiful unison between rider and nature.

