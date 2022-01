Warzone players are demanding nerfs to the “broken” and “toxic” Akimbo Double Barrel that is currently decimating anything that stands in its way. Warzone’s meta is constantly changing with each and every update. Previously a weapon that many overlooked, Vanguard’s Double Barrel shotgun is now one of the most broken in the game. With the right attachments and the Akimbo Perk, the double-barrel is unmatched and is one-shotting anything that stands in its way.

