BOISE - Idaho students with an interest in aviation and space are invited to apply for a scholarship to the National Flight Academy in Pensacola, Florida this summer. Rising 8th-10th graders (current grades 7-9) living in Idaho with dream of trips to space, learning to fly jets, meeting new people, and going to new places are eligible. There are only 10 scholarships available to Idaho students, so those interested are encouraged to apply early.

IDAHO STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO