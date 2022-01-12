Kevin James to star with his kids in LI production of 'Oliver!'

Kevin Smith's career kicked off with Clerks in 1994, and the director went on to make more comedies, many of which starred Ben Affleck. The two worked together on Mallrats, Chasing Amy, Dogma, and more until they had a falling out. After not speaking for ten years, they reunited when Affleck made a cameo in Jay & Silent Bob Reboot in 2019. Since then, Smith has shared lots of fun stories about the actor. In fact, he recently spoke to Yahoo! Entertainment about writing a Superman movie for Affleck back in the '90s, long before the actor became Daredevil or Batman. At the time, Warner Bros. was in development on a new Superman film titled Superman Reborn, but Smith thought the script was "terrible," so he pitched his own movie based on The Death of Superman comic series. However, Smith wanted Affleck to play the lead while producer Jon Peters wanted Sean Penn.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO