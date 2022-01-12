Martin Short: Shirley MacLaine and Amy Schumer are coming to Only Murders in the Building

"I personally am grateful to have had the time with Peter," Bracco tells GQ of Bogdanovich, reacting to the news of his death at age 81 after he played Dr. Melfi's therapist Dr. Elliot Kupferberg on the HBO drama. "I had a lot of fun with him," she adds. "We had met in passing before he was cast on The Sopranos. I knew a lot of people who knew Peter. I was definitely a fan of his movies. I know that I was so happy David Chase cast him as Dr. Elliot. He’s fun to be with. He’s unassumingly funny. He was very dry. He had a dry sense of humor. He is a great raconteur. He was great at imitating a lot of people. He had an ear for it. What I used to love, he used to do his lines as Cary Grant when we would do rehearsals. We kept in touch over the years. Peter Bogdanovich is Old Hollywood. He might have been Young Hollywood for people like Orson Welles and John Huston and John Ford. But for us, he was Old Hollywood. He was not intimidating. And his character was hateful! I hated him when he did the Jeopardy! theme song. I hated that. He outed Dr. Melfi and I hated him for that. Elliot’s water bottle was Peter’s water bottle that he carried with him at all times. He asked David if he could keep it and use it, and David said, 'Absolutely.' We all enjoyed Peter. He was fun. He was a fun guy. When I say 'fun guy,' he was complicated and interesting. Part of him was a big introvert, but he did enjoy the spotlight."

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO