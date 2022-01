Online fashion giant Asos said it suffered from the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus as supply chains were squeezed and revellers stayed indoors.Sales in the four months to the end of December rose just 2% to £1.4 billion and profits took a dent as the retailer was forced to discount heavily and spend more on shipping goods to its warehouses.Rising inflation also meant Asos increased its prices in the “low to mid-single digit” range as costs to the business rose.However, these were not enough to offset the falling profits.Today we have announced robust figures in our latest financial...

BUSINESS ・ 18 HOURS AGO