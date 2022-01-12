Sapp Bros. Acquires Pelgas to Expand Propane Business in Southwest Iowa

(Atlantic) Pelgas has been acquired by Sapp Bros., Inc effective December 30, 2021.

Pelgas owner Todd Pellett says in a press release, “We are pleased to join with such a well-respected member of the energy industry. I am confident this change will enhance the customer experience, while retaining the family inspired service Pelgas customers are accustomed to and appreciate.”

Pelgas is a family owned business founded in 1947 serving primarily residential and commercial propane customers in Southwest Iowa from Des Moines to Council Bluffs.

Sapp Bros. will honor all existing Pelgas contracts. Service will continue with as little disruption as possible. CEO Andrew Richard says, “Sapp Bros. is excited to be a part of this community and welcome the Pelgas employees to our team! The core of our propane mission is great customer service by safely, efficiently, and thoughtfully providing propane to your homes, businesses, and farms. Lord willing, we intend to keep doing business the way we have for the last five decades to keep our customers happy and hopefully gain new customers for many years to come in this area.”

Sapp Bros. is a family and employee owned business founded in Omaha in 1971.