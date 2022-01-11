ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Containerized applications in AWS

In this eBook, learn how to monitor AWS container environments at scale with...

PC Magazine

Prep for a Career in the Cloud With This Discounted AWS Bundle

If you look into the future of your career and see clouds, do not adjust your crystal ball. Knowing your way around cloud services is an essential skill for the most high-paying IT positions these days. And when companies talk about cloud infrastructure, they're usually talking about Amazon Web Services (AWS).
COMPUTERS
sciencetimes.com

6 Essential Skills for AWS Developers

The dynamics of computer resources have altered as a result of cloud technology. The days of having a massive data center infrastructure that resulted in ongoing costs are long gone. Due to cloud computing, remote availability to systems, databases, and software has become the new normal. The excess load of...
COMPUTERS
Light Reading

AWS joins prpl Foundation board

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. – prpl Foundation today announced that Amazon Web Services (AWS) has joined its board. The announcement aims to help standardize cloud-based application orchestration to manage the life cycles of containerized software components for next-generation customer-premises equipment (CPE) software stacks. This will enable service providers to more easily scale operations through the containerization of apps and services, moving away from monolithic firmware updates to a modularized approach that allows for simplified CPE application deployments and updates.
SOFTWARE
Network World

Infrastructure for What’s Next: Adopting AI With Ease 

Adopting Artificial Intelligence (AI) in business functions can boost operational efficiency and enhance data insights. In this infographic, learn about AI applications, benefits, and considerations, and how Insight can help you plan and deploy the best AI strategies for your business.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Treasure Data Announces Support for AWS for Automotive Initiative

Treasure Data, the enterprise customer data platform (CDP), announced support for AWS for Automotive, an Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) initiative to accelerate the automotive industry’s digital transformation through a comprehensive set of purpose-built cloud capabilities, unmatched experiences, and the broadest partner and developer community. Treasure Data is the only CDP selected for the program launch, reflecting its established, accelerated market leadership as the CDP of choice for automotive industry clients.
SOFTWARE
scmagazine.com

Armis selects Radware to protect its AWS environment

Radware announced that security platform provider Armis selected the vendor’s Cloud Native Protector to safeguard its Amazon Web Services environment. The Armis platform lets its customers safely use and control IoT and other unmanaged devices without fear of compromise by cyberattacks. Radware’s product promises to give the Armis DevOps team full visibility and control into its public cloud AWS environment.
BUSINESS
Network World

Are You Ready for Hybrid Training?

The pandemic has forever changed how we work and learn. Not only have organizations discovered the strategic possibilities of a distributed workforce, but employees have also come to expect flexibility and choice in how they communicate and collaborate. Even as companies around the world return to physical offices, supporting both...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Network World

The cloud comes down to earth

The cloud is no longer some distant, separate place. Yes, Amazon, Microsoft, and Google maintain unimaginably vast expanses of servers in cloud data centers around the world – as do thousands of SaaS providers. But those clouds and the services they deliver have become so entwined with customers’ on-prem operations, they’re now vital components of almost every enterprise IT estate.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Veriff Joins AWS Partner Network

Veriff, a global identity verification (IDV) provider, announced that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). By joining the APN as an AWS Advanced Technology Partner, Veriff becomes part of the global community of Partners leveraging the network to build cloud-based solutions and services for customers across a number of industries.
ECONOMY
siliconangle.com

AWS simplifies cloud data auditing with AWS CloudTrail Lake

Amazon Web Services Inc. said today that its newest service, AWS CloudTrail Lake, is now generally available. CloudTrail Lake is a managed audit and security lake for cloud customers that can be used to aggregate, immutably store and query activity logs for auditing, security investigation and operational troubleshooting purposes. The...
TECHNOLOGY
hackernoon.com

Building an AWS Integration for Salesforce Image Handling

By offloading image storage to other solutions, your organization can free up Salesforce storage capacity. Having both a Salesforce org with Field Service installed and an AWS account are prerequisites for this article. Using a CloudFront template, we don't need to know a great deal about each of these technologies; we simply have to go through a few configuration steps. We will use one of the AWS reference architectures, the Serverless Image Handler, and take advantage of AWS CloudFormation to deploy it.
SOFTWARE
Network World

Alter.Next: Accelerating Analytics. Everywhere.

March 1st in Americas | March 3rd in APJ | March 10th in EMEA. Don’t miss the exclusive Alter.Next virtual event where you will hear from industry experts, analytics leaders, and Alteryx customers. This is an exclusive opportunity to accelerate your ability to drive better business outcomes with automated...
MARKETS
Network World

Transforming the Supply Chain with Visibility and Collaboration

There’s little doubt that supply chain disruption is here to stay. Companies that can evolve and change will survive – and those that can’t? They may fall by the wayside. The list of challenges is a long one, according to two studies from Harvard Business Review and IDG – and the risks are very real.
ECONOMY
Network World

2020 HP Sustainable Impact Report

HP’s ambition is to become the world’s most sustainable and just technology company. The new 2030 Sustainable Impact agenda is designed to propel HP forward, supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, and prioritizing efforts where technology, talent, and ecosystem can have the greatest impact. Over the next decade, HP will stand for a new era of progress— where climate change is reversed, human rights are universally protected, and digital equity democratizes opportunity for all. This extensive and comprehensive report details the facts and figures of how HP is executing on its sustainability goals and includes some important thoughts from HP President and CEO, Enrique Lores.
BUSINESS
WebProNews

AWS Wants to ‘Completely Re-Imagine How the AWS Network Is Managed’

Amazon Web Services (AWS) appears prepped for a major overhaul of its service if a job posting is any indication. AWS is already the leading cloud provider in the world, but Microsoft and Google have been making major headway in recent years. AWS appears to be on the verge of something big, posting a job opening for a “Manager, Software Development, New Initiative.”
JOBS
Network World

Balance Endpoint Protection And Productivity Through Zero Trust

To limit the risk posed by an increasingly remote workforce, companies must adopt a Zero Trust strategy for endpoint devices that eliminates default assumptions of trust and continuously evaluates risk for access control decisions. This Forrester Consulting Thought Leadership White Paper makes a strong case for Zero Trust to combat lateral movement of malicious actors and subsequent breach of data. It details the potential benefits and challenges of a Zero Trust approach and includes survey data of 607 IT security professionals with responsibility for network security/hardware security. Inside you’ll learn adoption best practices and 5 recommendations from Forrester on how to balance endpoint protection and productivity through a Zero Trust strategy.
COMPUTERS
Network World

Productive AI: How to Achieve Operational and Business Value

Employing Artificial Intelligence (AI) can provide organizations with a significant competitive advantage. With AI, employees can work smarter and alleviate time spent on redundant office tasks. AI can help IT leaders and serve as a catalyst for digital transformation, bridging silos, and promoting cross-functional ideation. This whitepaper details how to effectively leverage AI for your business.
TECHNOLOGY
Network World

A Strategic Edge: The case for vendor relationships

Everything IT manages on a day-to-day basis has grown in size and complexity—more devices, more apps, more data, and more vendors. Many of the tasks related to daily operations are limiting important business innovations. In fact, 56% of IT leaders say they plan to outsource more, and of those who already do, 77% feel positive about their outsourcing relationship. Learn how HP’s lifecycle, manageability and security services manage the workload created by the decentralized and remote workplace, performing functional and tactical tasks, as well as offering strategic insight on everything from device usage to enterprise risk management.
ECONOMY
Network World

Data Policy and Management for Beginners

Corporate mobile devices provide the freedom to work anytime, anywhere, but with this flexibility comes the drain that personal use and behavior have on company devices, even on personally enabled devices on your cellular plan. In this beginner's guide, we point you on the path to take control of your Apple fleet beyond mobile device management (MDM) with Acceptable Use policies, data management and the Jamf Data Policy solution.
CELL PHONES

