Santa Rosa Police Arrest 5 Teenage Suspected Gang Members on Multiple Felonies

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Police in Santa Rosa on Wednesday announced the Tuesday arrest of five suspected gang members ranging in age from 15 to 17 on multiple felony charges after they allegedly vandalized a vehicle and broke into a home in a targeted attack.

Police said at around 4:49 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Mojave Avenue in Santa Rosa after reports of several suspects damaging a resident’s vehicle and breaking into their home. The suspects fled the scene before officers could get to the address.

Arriving officers noted a vehicle that had sustained significant damage with broken windows and tail lights and two deflated tires. Evidence also indicated the suspects kicked in the front door to the victim’s home and vandalized several items, authorities said.

According to police, the suspects were heard yelling gang challenges to identify their gang affiliation as they destroyed the victim’s property. The suspects also were in possession of baseball bats and brass knuckles.

Police said the suspects fled the scene in an older Chevy Impala. Officers documented the scene and collected evidence, before beginning a search of the area for the suspects and suspect vehicle.

About an hour later, a patrol officer located a vehicle that matched the suspect vehicle description in the area of West Avenue and Hearn Avenue that had five occupants. Officers conducted a traffic stop and contacted each person in the vehicle.

Based on the investigation, witness statements and evidence collected, police were able to arrest all five suspects in the incident. Police said the victim in the crime was specifically targeted, but did not provide any additional information regarding the motive.

Because they are minors, the suspects were not identified, but police said all five male juvenile Santa Rosa residents — one 17-year-old, one 16-year-old and three 15-year-olds — were booked into the Sonoma County Juvenile Justice Center.

Each suspect is facing four felony charges of vandalism, burglary, participation in a street gang and promoting/assisting a criminal street gang. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Santa Rosa Police Department.