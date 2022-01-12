ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Santa Rosa Police Arrest 5 Teenage Suspected Gang Members on Multiple Felonies

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 13 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39XGYj_0dk01ouF00

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Police in Santa Rosa on Wednesday announced the Tuesday arrest of five suspected gang members ranging in age from 15 to 17 on multiple felony charges after they allegedly vandalized a vehicle and broke into a home in a targeted attack.

Police said at around 4:49 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Mojave Avenue in Santa Rosa after reports of several suspects damaging a resident’s vehicle and breaking into their home. The suspects fled the scene before officers could get to the address.

Arriving officers noted a vehicle that had sustained significant damage with broken windows and tail lights and two deflated tires. Evidence also indicated the suspects kicked in the front door to the victim’s home and vandalized several items, authorities said.

According to police, the suspects were heard yelling gang challenges to identify their gang affiliation as they destroyed the victim’s property. The suspects also were in possession of baseball bats and brass knuckles.

Police said the suspects fled the scene in an older Chevy Impala. Officers documented the scene and collected evidence, before beginning a search of the area for the suspects and suspect vehicle.

About an hour later, a patrol officer located a vehicle that matched the suspect vehicle description in the area of West Avenue and Hearn Avenue that had five occupants. Officers conducted a traffic stop and contacted each person in the vehicle.

Based on the investigation, witness statements and evidence collected, police were able to arrest all five suspects in the incident. Police said the victim in the crime was specifically targeted, but did not provide any additional information regarding the motive.

Because they are minors, the suspects were not identified, but police said all five male juvenile Santa Rosa residents — one 17-year-old, one 16-year-old and three 15-year-olds — were booked into the Sonoma County Juvenile Justice Center.

Each suspect is facing four felony charges of vandalism, burglary, participation in a street gang and promoting/assisting a criminal street gang. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Suspect Arrested In San Francisco Crocker-Amazon Fatal Shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco arrested a man following a fatal shooting in the city’s Crocker-Amazon neighborhood Tuesday. Officers responded to the shooting along the 1300 block of Geneva Ave. between Munich and Athens streets at around 4:48 p.m. They found a 68-year-old man who had been shot and began life-saving measures on him until medics arrived. The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. According to San Francisco police, officers obtained information on the suspect, identified as 58-year-old Lenard Liu of San Francisco. Officers located Liu and placed him under arrest. Further details about the investigation and circumstances of Liu’s arrest were not available from police. Liu was booked into San Francisco County Jail on charges of homicide and attempted homicide. Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact the SFPD Tip Line at 415-575-4444 or text a message to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

VIDEO: Elderly Woman Shoved To Ground In Oakland Chinatown Assault

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police are looking for the person who casually shoved an elderly woman to the ground in Oakland’s Chinatown in an assault captured on a surveillance camera, and are also looking for the victim. Oakland police said the daytime assault happened Monday at 9th and Franklin streets. The woman was walking westbound on 9th toward Franklin when a man came up behind her and pushed her, causing her to fall on the ground. The man kept walking northbound on Franklin St. and was not located. Police said a witness saw the victim had minor scrapes to her legs and...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Berkeley Police Arrest Driver On Outstanding Warrant, Find Ghost Gun and Cocaine

BERKELEY (CBS SF) – After Berkeley Police arrested a man on an outstanding warrant last week, a search of his vehicle resulted in the seizure of an untraceable handgun and several baggies of cocaine. Police say the arrest occurred just after 3:23 a.m on Jan. 5, when an officer noticed a vehicle parked in a grassy area near Ashby Avenue and Frontage Road. A database search revealed the owner of the vehicle had an outstanding warrant. Berkeley Police recovered a “ghost gun” and several baggies of cocaine after arresting a man on an outstanding warrant on Jan 5. 2022.(Berkeley Police) The officer approached the car’s owner, a 27-year-old man, while he was under the hood of the vehicle. After confirming his identity and arresting him, officers discovered the un-serialized handgun (AKA Ghost Gun)—with an extended magazine and several baggies of powder cocaine. The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office charged the suspect the next day with PC 25400(a)(1)—possession of a concealed firearm, PC 32310(c)—possession of a large capacity magazine, and HS 11350(a)—possession of a controlled substance.
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

VIDEO: Antioch Police Arrest Driver Who Slammed Camaro into Light Pole While Doing Donuts

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — Police in Antioch had some laughs on social media Tuesday at the expense of a hapless driver who was arrested after being caught on surveillance video slamming a Camaro into a light pole while doing donuts in a parking lot. “While Police Officers have an affinity for donuts🍩, I think we can all admit that not all donuts are created equal,” the official Antioch Police Department social media posts about the incident started. Antioch police said officers were dispatched to the Marina after receiving reports of a white Camaro doing donuts and then crashing into a light pole. The...
ANTIOCH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Rosa, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Rosa, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

Three Santa Rosa Suspects Arrested in Drug Trafficking Bust; Pounds of Meth Seized

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Police in Santa Rosa on Monday arrested three suspects on drug trafficking charges after seizing several pounds of methamphetamine and cocaine, cash and weapons including a “ghost” gun. According to a press release issued by the Santa Rosa Police Department, an investigation into possible narcotics trafficking by two Sonoma County residents was initiated In December by detectives from the department’s narcotics team. Two of the subjects involved were identified as 42-year-old Rey David Garcia and 44-year-old Hilleary Zarate, both Santa Rosa residents. Garcia resided on Somers Street and Zarate resided on Elk Lane. Detectives discovered during the...
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose Police Seek Public’s Help In Finding Suspect In Fatal Shooting Near VTA Light Rail Station

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose are seeking the public’s help in solving a May homicide near a light rail station, releasing surveillance video of a possible suspect vehicle. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a silver 2002-2005 Honda Accord, missing a right rear hubcap. The surveillance video captured the vehicle fleeing the area of the shooting, police said. On May 31 at about 1:07 a.m. officers responded to a report of a person shot near the VTA light rail Virginia Station at Highway 87 and West Virginia St. They found a victim who had been shot at least once and he was taken to a nearby hospital where he died of his wounds. Homicide victim Thomas Calamia (San Jose Police Department) The victim was later identified as 49-year-old Thomas Calamia. Police said the motive for the shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact Sergeant Vallejo #3810 or Detective Harrington #4365 of the police department’s homicide unit a1t (408) 277-5283.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Rosa Police Search For Suspects Who Vandalized Holocaust Memorial

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Police in North Bay on Monday said they are seeking the public’s help identifying vandals who damaged the fountain at the Holocaust memorial in Santa Rosa Memorial Park last week. On Friday afternoon, officers responded to the cemetery at Santa Rosa Memorial Park located at 1900 Franklin Avenue. A park employee found the fountain at the Holocaust Memorial had been knocked over and sustained major damage. The employee believed the fountain was vandalized Friday between 9:15 a.m. and 2:40 p.m. Santa Rosa Holocaust memorial fountain vandalized (SRPD/Press Democrat) The fountain at the Holocaust Memorial was previously vandalized and...
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Off-Duty El Cerrito Police Officer Killed, 2 Injured In Horrific San Pablo I-80 Crash

SAN PABLO (CBS SF/BCN) — An off-duty El Cerrito police officer was killed and two others were injured Sunday morning following a crash involving four vehicles on eastbound I-80 in San Pablo. The El Cerrito Police Department identified the officer killed in the crash as 26-year-old Jerrick Bernstine. “On his way home from work, Officer Jerrick Bernstine was involved in a traffic collision on Interstate 80 near San Pablo Dam Road,” the department said in a news release. “A van in front of Officer Bernstine lost control and collided with the center median. Officer Bernstine’s car struck the van and he died...
SAN PABLO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Baseball Bats#Street Gang#Gang Members#Felonies#Cbs Sf#Chevy
CBS San Francisco

Pedestrian Dies From Injuries Suffered In San Jose Vehicle Collision

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man died Tuesday evening from injuries suffered when he was struck by a Ford sports utility vehicle as he crossed a San Jose street. San Jose police said the incident took place at 5:45 p.m. in the area of Curtner Avenue and Canoas Garden. The preliminary investigation has revealed that a 2014 Ford sports utility vehicle was traveling westbound on Curtner Avenue in the No. 2 lane when it struck a pedestrian, who was crossing the street outside of any marked crosswalk. The man was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. Shortly after arriving at the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the Ford remained on scene and was cooperating with the investigation. There is no indication of drug or alcohol impairment. It was the 2nd pedestrian fatality of the year in San Jose. The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after they confirm the victim’s identity and notify next of kin. Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Malvido #4206 of the San José Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Inmate From Contra Costa County Killed In Sacramento State Prison; Cellmate Suspected

FOLSOM, Sacramento County (CBS SF) – An inmate from Contra Costa County serving a life sentence at California State Prison, Sacramento for numerous offenses was found dead over the weekend and his cellmate is suspected in his death. According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, 37-year-old Deandre A. Lewis was found unresponsive in his cell at the prison located in Folsom shortly before 7 a.m. Saturday. Officials said he was pronounced dead about half an hour later. Prison officials said Lewis has been in the prison since 2018 after he was convicted on numerous charges including aiding and abetting rape,...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

VIDEO: San Francisco Resident Chases Smash-And-Grab Truck Burglars; Suspect Opens Fire

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A San Francisco resident sprang into action when he saw truck burglars at work. What followed was the nightmare of every victim during the surge in smash-and-grab crimes. Security video shows the man running out of his home, and holding what appears to be a phone, filming two suspects stealing from the grey pickup truck. San Francisco police say he yelled at the thieves, as they hopped into a getaway car driven by a third suspect on 11th Avenue near Ortega Street January 5th around 8:15 a.m. Police say one of the suspects opened fire, but there...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Federal Drug, Weapons Charges Filed In Brazen San Francisco Road Rage Shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 30-year-old Oakland man, already facing an attempted murder charge in state court, had two federal counts added Friday to the litany of charges stemming from a brazen road rage shooting on San Francisco’s Van Ness Ave. in November. Federal prosecutors said Wilmer Arteaga was charged in U.S. District Court with being a felon in possession of a firearm and for possession of more than 40 grams of fentanyl with the intent to distribute it. Meanwhile, Arteaga was being held in San Francisco County jai on several charges including attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, being...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS San Francisco

Police Arrest Suspect After San Bruno Store Robbery, Attempted Robbery

SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) — Officers arrested a man in San Bruno following a robbery and attempted robbery from separate businesses, San Bruno police said. The first incident happened on Thursday at around 1 p.m. on the 1200 block of El Camino Real just north of Sneath Lane. Officers responded to a report of a theft of a touchscreen tablet from a business where store employees said the man had brandished a pointed, metal tool at them before fleeing the store with the tablet. A short time later, officers responded to another report of a man attempting to steal a portable speaker...
SAN BRUNO, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: 3 Pittsburg Suspects in Armed Robbery Spree Released from Jail on Judge’s Order

PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — Police in Pittsburg on Friday announced that three men who are facing 19 counts of felony armed robbery for a crime spree across the East Bay dating back to August were released from custody on a judge’s order earlier this week. The Pittsburg Police Department posted about the release of the three men who have been charged in multiple armed robberies on Twitter and Facebook. 3 men were held to answer for nineteen (19) counts of armed robbery. The judge was unwilling to allow the men to remain in custody and overruled the rejection, and authorized the release....
PITTSBURG, CA
CBS San Francisco

Exclusive VIDEO: Sisters Hide In Bedroom During Terrifying San Francisco Home Invasion Robbery

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two San Francisco sisters huddled in a bedroom, terrified as a gang of home invasion robbers ransacked their Outer Mission/Ingleside neighborhood residence in a brazen daylight crime. They relived those moments in an exclusive interview with KPIX 5’s Betty Yu. Still fearing for their safety, the sisters asked that their names be withheld. Security video shows a grey colored car belonging to the suspects backed into the victim’s driveway on January 4. The robbers make their way to the front door and appear to use some sort of tool to break the iron gate. All the while, two...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Outer Mission Drug Bust Yields Weapons Seizure; 2 Arrested

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two people were arrested in San Francisco after officers spotted drug activity and discovered suspects also in possession of firearms with illegal high-capacity magazines, police said Friday. Officers were patrolling on Sunday in the area of Cayuga and Naglee Avenues near Cayuga Park in the city’s Outer Mission district just before 8 p.m. when they saw a vehicle with multiple people inside using narcotics, according to a social media post from the San Francisco Police Ingleside station. One person who exited the vehicle was detained while a second suspect related to the vehicle activity was also detained....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Pinole Latest To Close Public Access To Police Station Over Omicron Concerns

PINOLE (CBS SF) – Police in Pinole announced that public access to their station is being temporarily closed as of Monday due to the surge of COVID-19 cases being attributed to the omicron variant. The department posted on social media that as of 8 a.m., anyone who visits Public Safety Building in person will be asked to use the phone outside the lobby to be connected to dispatch. Police said residents can continue to report incidents over the phone and through video conferencing. Dispatch can be reached by calling 510-724-1111. The department stressed on its Facebook page not to use social media to...
PINOLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man Found Shot Following Apparent Altercation In South San Francisco, Police Seek Suspect

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Police in South San Francisco are searching for an attempted murder suspect after a man was found shot following an apparent altercation late Thursday night. Around 10:50 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of South Airport Boulevard after the victim was found on the sidewalk. When police arrived, they found the victim, who suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The victim was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. As of Friday, police said the victim was listed in stable condition. According to a preliminary investigation, police said the shooting likely followed an altercation at a nearby homeless encampment. A description of the suspect was not immediately available. Police said anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the department by calling 650-877-8900 or the department’s Criminal Investigations Unit by emailing cib@ssf.net. Tips can be sent anonymously by emailing tips@ssf.net.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Armed Suspect Taken Into Custody After Standoff in San Francisco’s Dogpatch

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — An armed man was taken into custody after a standoff that lasted about an hour and a half in San Francisco’s Dogpatch neighborhood on Friday morning, a police spokesman said. At 8:08 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person in a vehicle armed with a firearm in the area of Third and Cesar Chavez streets, San Francisco Police Officer Robert Rueca said. Hostage and crisis response negotiators also responded to the scene and authorities asked people to avoid the area during the standoff. At about 9:40 a.m., the suspect was taken into custody without further incident, Rueca said. His name has not been released. © Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bull Euthanized After Killing Rancher In Rural Contra Costa County Field

DISCOVERY BAY (CBS SF) — Contra Costa County sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a bull Thursday in a rural field after it was believed it have killed a local rancher. East Contra Costa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a field just west of the 2300 block of Bixler Road about a half-mile south of Point of Timber Road around noon on reports of a man down. When they arrived, they were confronted by an aggressive bull. Sheriff’s deputies and county animal-control officers were called to the scene. When the bull approached first responders attending to the injured man, a shot was fired to drive it away. When it didn’t respond and continued to be aggressive, deputies shot the bull. The man was declared dead at the scene. His name was not released pending next-of-kin notification. The coroner’s office will determined the man’s cause of death. “It is believed that the bull may have attacked the rancher,” said Steve Aubert, a fire marshal public information officer with the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District. Deputies were investigating the incident.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
48K+
Followers
20K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy