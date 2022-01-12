ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silk Sonic’s Anderson .Paak to appear on Thursday’s episode of ‘Sesame Street’

Cover picture for the articleSilk Sonic co-founder Anderson .Paak is skating on over to Sesame Street to sing about the holidays with its cast of lovable muppets. In a new promo, the “Leave the Door Open” singer is seen teaming with Elmo to teach Cookie Monster what makes a holiday and why they’re so...

kisswtlz.com

The Rock Is Beefing With Sesame Street Characters?

The Rock has it out for Elmo and Cookie Monster. It all started when a 2004 clip from “Sesame Street” went viral, featuring Elmo getting extremely upset with Zoe’s pet rock Rocco. Why? Because Zoe wouldn’t let Elmo have Rocco’s cookie!. That’s when The Rock...
San Antonio Current

San Antonio's Walley Films to be featured in Sesame Street segment this Thursday

San Antonio filmmakers Mark Lee Walley and Angela Guerra Walley have collaborated with an icon of American television for their latest project: Cookie Monster. On Wednesday, the husband-wife team — best known for short films on SA visual artists — announced that they'll be featured in the sixth episode of the 52nd season of Sesame Street. The episode, which debuts Thursday, Jan. 6 on the HBO Max and PBS Kids apps, includes an onscreen appearance by Angela as a watermelon farmer.
NME

Watch Anderson .Paak sing about holidays with Elmo and Cookie Monster

Anderson .Paak has become the latest musician to guest-star on Sesame Street – you can watch him singing about holidays with Elmo and Cookie Monster below. The rapper, producer and Silk Sonic member will feature in tomorrow’s episode (January 13) of the long-running children’s TV series, and his appearance has been previewed with a new musical clip online.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Sesame Street’ Veteran Sal Perez Named Show’s First Latinx EP

Sesame Street is getting a new boss. Sesame Workshop production veteran Sal Perez has been named the show’s new vice president and executive producer going into the iconic children’s television series’ 53rd season. As a first-generation Mexican American, Perez is the first Latinx executive produce in the show’s history. He will replace Ben Lehmann, who will step down after heading the show for five seasons. “Sal is a strong leader and an incredible collaborator with invaluable production expertise and a deep love for all things Sesame,” said Wilson Stallings. “I look forward to partnering with him and tapping his global perspective as we...
TVLine

Sesame Street's Elmo Responds to Rocco Feud That's Gone Viral

Sesame Street‘s Elmo wants you to know that he and Zoe are still best friends — even if he’s not a fan of her pet rock, Rocco. The furry red Muppet took to Twitter on Wednesday to give an update on their friendship status after newly resurfaced videos showed his longstanding disdain for the inanimate object. “Don’t worry everybody! Elmo and Zoe practiced sharing and are still best buds forever! Elmo loves you Zoe! Ha ha ha!” he assured fans. And while they might still be besties, the same cannot be said for him and Zoe’s definitely-not-real pet rock. “Elmo doesn’t want...
The Hollywood Reporter

Roddy Ricch Out as ‘SNL’ Musical Guest Due to COVID Exposure

Roddy Ricch has dropped out of Saturday Night Live this week after a possible COVID exposure. The rapper wrote on Instagram on Wednesday that someone on his team was exposed to the coronavirus: “To keep everyone safe I won’t be able to perform on SNL this weekend,” he wrote. Bleachers, a band fronted by Jack Antonoff, will take Ricch’s place on the Jan. 15 episode. West Side Story‘s Ariana DeBose is set to host the show Saturday. Ricch also wrote that he’s working with SNL‘s producers to lock in a new date for him to perform on the show. He was set to make his debut as the NBC late night show’s musical guest Saturday. The change in musical guest is the latest COVID-related issue for Saturday Night Live. The show scrapped much of its last episode in December after several people who work on the series tested positive. The resulting episode — hosted by Paul Rudd — featured no studio audience, a limited crew and a mix of pre-filmed segments from earlier that week and classic holiday sketches. Bleachers will make their Studio 8H debut on Saturday, though Antonoff has previously been on SNL as part of one of his other bands, Fun.
mountaintimes.info

‘Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street’

A visionary gang harnessed the power of television. Saturday, Jan. 8 at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. — WOODSTOCK — It’s no shock that “Sesame Street” was born from a mixture of idealism and academic seriousness. Created by TV producer Joan Ganz Cooney and psychologist Lloyd Morrisett, then the vice-president of the Carnegie Foundation, the show aimed to bridge socioeconomic rifts and reach kids who were falling behind in their education before they had even started kindergarten.
Variety

Roddy Ricch Pulls Out of ‘Saturday Night Live’ Due to Covid Exposure

Roddy Ricch has pulled out of his scheduled musical-guest slot on the season premiere of ‘Saturday Night Live” this weekend and been replaced by the Jack Antonoff-led band Bleachers, according to an announcement from NBC. A rep for the rapper confirmed that the change is due to Covid exposure on his team. The announcement came just six days after the lineup for the show was announced. See you Saturday! pic.twitter.com/pK3BjxbZcH — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 12, 2022 Ricch is the third musical guest to pull out of a performance on the show due to Covid-related reasons, all of which vary. In...
Rolling Stone

Roddy Ricch Forced to Call Off ‘SNL’ Performance Because of Covid, Bleachers Tapped to Replace

UPDATE (1/12): Roddy Ricch was forced to drop off of this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live due to Covid-19 exposure amongst members of his team. “Due to recent COVID exposure on my team and to keep everyone safe I won’t be able to to perform on SNL this weekend,” the rapper said on Instagram. “I’m working with the SNL team to lock in a new date though!” NBC confirmed that Ricch will be replaced by Jack Antonoff’s band Bleachers. See you Saturday! pic.twitter.com/pK3BjxbZcH — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 12, 2022 ** Saturday Night Live is ushering in its first 2022 episode,...
Watauga Democrat

The Rock slides into middle of Sesame Street 'feud'

A Sesame Street clip from 2004 has gone viral, reigniting an old 'feud' between Elmo and a pet rock. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
Merced Sun-Star

‘Sesame Street’ video resurfaces - and people can’t get enough. See Elmo’s response

The internet is up in arms over Elmo having to share a cookie with a pet rock — and now the iconic “Sesame Street” character has responded. The 2004 clip, which resurfaced through Twitter on Monday, Jan. 3, shows Elmo request an oatmeal raisin cookie — his favorite. But that cookie belonged to Rocco, Zoe’s pet rock, and Zoe would not let the red, fuzzy character take Rocco’s treat.
Primetimer

Twitter's resurfacing of Elmo's Sesame Street feud with Rocco has made 2022 fun so far

Since a Twitter account posted a 2004 clip of Elmo's feud with Rocco the rock on Monday night, the clip has garnered 8 million views. "The Elmo/Rocco feud is a bit of silly nonsense," says Michelle Jaworski. "It’s incredibly harmless, taps into both our collective nostalgia for Sesame Street and a relatable kind of frustration—being told something that isn’t real, totally is—but gives us clear and surmountable stakes. In the fight between Elmo and Rocco, only one can win."
SFGate

The Weeknd to Release New Album, ‘Dawn FM,’ on Friday

He unveiled the news in a characteristically cryptic video that, in line with his series of videos from his previous album, “After Hours,” finds him well dressed, in some kind of peril, and involves a beautiful woman. But rather than the busted-nose image of “After Hours,” this one finds him aged at the end. Several film-score-like snippets from what may be his new single, which soundtracks the clip. The album is billed “”A new sonic univerrse from the mind of the Weeknd.”
