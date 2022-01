Although there were many viral videos that hit everyone's "For You Pages" on Tiktok this holiday season, there was one category of videos that performed like no other. Something about holiday gift hauls had everyone going crazy and I watched every single one to tell you what the hottest gifts of the season were and what you may or may not have missed out on! A sunscreen that all the influencers recommend was at the top of the most-wanted list along with a multi-colored collection of Apple Watch bands! If that isn't up your ally, I also may have added in the hottest makeup items, skin care products and hair tools that everyone raved about this winter season. You will be shocked to see the most viral and obsessed items of this holiday season. Happy Holidays, enjoy!

