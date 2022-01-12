G-Whiz: Happy Housecleaning Day, Giants fans

Related
Kim Jones covered Joe Judge news from all angles on WFAN
Kim Jones filled in for Keith McPherson on Tuesday night and covered the breaking news of the Giants firing head coach Joe Judge with the help of some notable guests.
Blake Martinez '100 percent confident' Giants can turn it around under Joe Judge
Blake Martinez missed most of the 2021 season with a torn ACL and got a “backseat perspective” on the state of the Giants, but he’s confident they can turn it around and become winners under Joe Judge.
NFL Twitter roasts Joe Judge after being fired by Giants
Joe Judge was officially fired by the Giants on Tuesday after two frustrating seasons, and NFL Twitter responded in kind following news of his exit.
Newsday
In Giants' worst days, John Mara knows team must earn back fans' trust
John Mara has lived through nearly all of the heartbreak the Giants have produced during his lifetime. At 67, he’s old enough to have seen Vince Lombardi leave for Green Bay and Tom Landry march off to Dallas to produce Hall of Fame careers with two of the NFL’s most iconic franchises.
Saquon Barkley's message for the haters: 'Stay on that side when things turn around'
Saquon Barkley’s performance this year was a source of much negative energy, but he believes that he and the Giants can turn it around - and had a strong message for his doubters.
James Bradberry, a two-time Dave Gettleman add, reacts to Gettleman's retirement
James Bradberry was drafted by Dave Gettleman in Carolina and brought to New York by the outgoing Giants GM, so it’s bittersweet to know that Gettleman is retiring.
Giants announce completion of interviews with two GM candidates
The Giants announced on Wednesday afternoon that they have completed interviews with two candidates for their vacant general manager position.
Giants complete GM interview with Cardinals' Quentin Harris
The Giants announced Thursday afternoon that they have complete an interview with Cardinals VP of pro personnel Quentin Harris for their GM position.
Logan Ryan still puzzled by what went wrong for Giants in 2021
It would be easy to blame the Giants’ bad season on injuries, COVID concerns, youth, or anything else - but Logan Ryan is puzzled as to why such a talented team not only failed to meet expectations, but regressed.
Logan Ryan confident Giants defense can be their calling card and a winner
Pointing to the 2017 Jacksonville Jaguars that his Tennessee Titans beat that season, Logan Ryan believes that the Giants have the talent to win with a dominant defense and a functional offense.
