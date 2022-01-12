ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

G-Whiz: Happy Housecleaning Day, Giants fans

By Shaun Morash
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XPbev_0djzt7kh00

On the first off-season G-Whiz, Shaun Morash says despite what you think of Joe Judge, this is a day Giants fans should all enjoy now that there's a clean slate coming.

Follow Shaun Morash on Twitter: @MrazCBS

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Comments / 0

Related
Newsday

In Giants' worst days, John Mara knows team must earn back fans' trust

John Mara has lived through nearly all of the heartbreak the Giants have produced during his lifetime. At 67, he’s old enough to have seen Vince Lombardi leave for Green Bay and Tom Landry march off to Dallas to produce Hall of Fame careers with two of the NFL’s most iconic franchises.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Housecleaning#G Whiz#Social Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Digital Trends

Battlefield 2042 drops popular rush mode and fans are not happy

Rush, a staple of the Battlefield franchise, is now almost completely absent from Battlefield 2042. After being added in as part of a limited-time event, developer Dice has all but removed the game mode. Rush hasn't been removed and will remain in some form/theme in #BattlefieldPortal for a few weeks/months...
VIDEO GAMES
Sportico

Sporticast: Eli Manning The PE Investor, A-Rod’s New ESPN Role

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including a new job for former NFL quarterback Eli Manning. The youngest Manning brother has become a partner at Brand Velocity Partners, a private equity firm focused on consumer brands. While many athletes become investors as a second career, most turn to venture capital, where a little seed money can result in home run returns (or no returns). Manning is taking a different approach, joining BVP to help with later stage investments and acquisitions. BVP recently purchased BBQ Guys,...
NFL
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
Awful Announcing

Rachel Nichols has officially left ESPN after reaching a settlement with the network over the year left on her contract

Months after her last appearance on ESPN, Rachel Nichols is now officially gone from the network. In August, ESPN pulled Nichols from NBA programming and canceled her show The Jump, which was later replaced by the Malika Andrews-hosted NBA Today. That came after a July New York Times piece detailing the comments Nichols made to LeBron James advisor Adam Mendelsohn on a July 2020 phone call from her hotel room, with those comments (about Maria Taylor, ESPN’s diversity record, and ESPN’s plan to replace Nichols with Taylor on NBA Finals coverage) recorded on a video feed for her show that was still running. Those comments then were recorded off ESPN servers by an ESPN employee, and they were passed around inside and outside ESPN.
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

Instagram Model Sofia Jamora Denies She Had An Affair With LeBron James: “1. I Was Never With LeBron Nor Do I Know Who He Is And 2. I’m Not White."

LeBron James has been dragged into a controversy involving an Instagram model who is allegedly seeing the Los Angeles Lakers superstar. Sofia Jamora has fired back at reports suggesting she's had an affair with The King. Last year, Erza Haliti, a former Miss Idaho who's married to New Orleans Saints...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thefocus.news

Who is Chris Broussard's wife, Crystal Naii Collins Broussard?

Christopher Broussard is an American sports analyst and commentator for Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports Radio. He has appeared on First Take, Undisputed, and regularly appears on First Things First. But Who is Chris Broussard’s wife, Crystal Naii Collins Broussard? Let’s take a look at their relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
298K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy