AccessAtlanta is your weekly podcast about things to do in and around Atlanta and beyond. This week, we’ll hear about a highly anticipated touring art show. The Obama portraits arrive in Atlanta this weekend for a run at the High Museum of Art. The portrait tour was unexpected since originally there was no plan for the paintings to leave the Smithsonian after they were unveiled. But the gallery saw its attendance nearly double from 1.2 million visitors to 2.3 million visitors during the first year the paintings were exhibited, and museums across the country asked to host the works.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 13 HOURS AGO