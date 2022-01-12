Lufkin’s ’10 Year Challenge’ – Amazing Then and Now Pictures

I'm going to go out on a limb and say you've likely seen several upon several of your friends participating in the "10-Year Challenge" on Facebook. In case you're unfamiliar with the concept, you basically scour through your photos from 10 years ago, pick one, then post it side-by-side with a current photo of yourself to show how much (or how little, if you're that fortunate) you've changed in the past decade. Some people are using it to show off different hair colors or dramatic weight loss. Others are doing it just for fun and because everyone else is doing it and they want to jump on the bandwagon. Then there are others, like the crew behind EvansvilleWatch, who are using it to make a light-hearted joke and put a smile on everyone's face.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO