ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Teen girl dies, 16-year-old boy injured after double shooting in southwest Memphis, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 21 hours ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 17-year-old girl is dead and a 16-year-old boy is in the hospital after gunfire rang out in a residential area of Memphis Wednesday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a0Qhj_0djzrN0K00
Two Teens Shot New Horn Lake Rd. Double Shooting Gunfire on New Horn Lake Rd. in southwest Memphis left a 17-year-old girl dead and a 16-year-old in the hospital, critically injured, according to the Memphis Police Department. (WHBQ)

Family members tell FOX13 the 17-year old just celebrated a birthday within the past week.

Police said the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. near a home on Horn Lake Rd.

When police made the scene, they said they found the young girl already dead of a gunshot wound.

A 16-year-old boy was also shot and was taken to Methodist South in critical condition by a private vehicle, police said.

MPD believes the person who pulled the trigger is in a dark-colored Dodge Challenger.

If you have any information about that person or about this deadly double shooting, MPD is asking you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

One dead after crash on I-240, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after an overnight accident on a Memphis interstate. The crash happened at I-240 between Person Avenue and Norris Road. According to Memphis Fire officials, a call about the accident came in at 3:42 a.m. One person was rushed to Regional One, and...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
85K+
Followers
82K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy