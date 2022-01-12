Teen girl dies, 16-year-old boy injured after double shooting in southwest Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 17-year-old girl is dead and a 16-year-old boy is in the hospital after gunfire rang out in a residential area of Memphis Wednesday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department.
Family members tell FOX13 the 17-year old just celebrated a birthday within the past week.
Police said the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. near a home on Horn Lake Rd.
When police made the scene, they said they found the young girl already dead of a gunshot wound.
A 16-year-old boy was also shot and was taken to Methodist South in critical condition by a private vehicle, police said.
MPD believes the person who pulled the trigger is in a dark-colored Dodge Challenger.
If you have any information about that person or about this deadly double shooting, MPD is asking you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
