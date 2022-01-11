ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Containerized applications in AWS

Infoworld
 4 days ago

In this eBook, learn how to monitor AWS container environments at scale with...

www.infoworld.com

Cheddar News

Supply Chain Automation Company Symbotic on Going Public Via SPAC With SoftBank

Specializing in AI, robotics, and automation for the global supply chain, Symbotic announced last month it will be tapping the public markets in a SPAC deal with investment giant SoftBank. Symbotic CFO Tom Ernst and Vikas Parekh, a managing partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers spoke with Cheddar about going public and the future of modernizing logistics amid the constrained supply networks. "The supply chain is fundamentally broken," said Ernst. "By employing the best in modern technology for autonomous vehicles and artificial intelligence, we're able to fundamentally rethink the way in which you receive and store and sort goods, making for a dramatically more efficient supply chain."
BUSINESS
Infoworld

Create a Credit Risk Ecosystem to Drive Innovation and Say “YES” More!

The financial services industry is undergoing profound change. Established firms are now competing with FinTech startups to attract new customers, offer new services, minimize risk and engage with customers in new and hyper personalized ways. Innovation is continuous and it’s changing how customers interact with financial services and vice versa – customer behavior demands new service models. The key to this dynamism is to implement a risk ecosystem that provides flexibility, deeper customer insights, and simplified access to many data types making it easier to analyze decisioning performance and identify innovation opportunities at “speed.”
PERSONAL FINANCE
Light Reading

AWS joins prpl Foundation board

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. – prpl Foundation today announced that Amazon Web Services (AWS) has joined its board. The announcement aims to help standardize cloud-based application orchestration to manage the life cycles of containerized software components for next-generation customer-premises equipment (CPE) software stacks. This will enable service providers to more easily scale operations through the containerization of apps and services, moving away from monolithic firmware updates to a modularized approach that allows for simplified CPE application deployments and updates.
SOFTWARE
Infoworld

Multicloud and your career

There are good reasons to embrace bad strategy. Yes, I’m talking about multicloud. No, I’m not talking about it the way you may be thinking. It makes sense for an ISV (like MongoDB, where I work) to ensure its service runs across all major clouds. Why? Enterprise buyers, even if they try to standardize on a single cloud vendor, are going to run different cloud services across different providers. It’s just the way enterprise IT works. Always.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
martechseries.com

Treasure Data Announces Support for AWS for Automotive Initiative

Treasure Data, the enterprise customer data platform (CDP), announced support for AWS for Automotive, an Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) initiative to accelerate the automotive industry’s digital transformation through a comprehensive set of purpose-built cloud capabilities, unmatched experiences, and the broadest partner and developer community. Treasure Data is the only CDP selected for the program launch, reflecting its established, accelerated market leadership as the CDP of choice for automotive industry clients.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Veriff Joins AWS Partner Network

Veriff accelerates its AI-powered identity verification platform’s journey to the cloud with AWS. Veriff, a global identity verification (IDV) provider, today announced that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). By joining the APN as an AWS Advanced Technology Partner, Veriff becomes part of the global community of Partners leveraging the network to build cloud-based solutions and services for customers across a number of industries.
TECHNOLOGY
Infoworld

Realize the Promise of Cloud

Trust. Capabilities. Guidance. These are the hallmarks of successful cloud deployment. Digital transformation was accelerated by the pandemic and made possible by the advent of the public cloud and cloud marketplaces. Customers now search for independent software vendor products and services that easily integrate with these cloud platforms, to the delight of many security practitioners. This new software delivery model enables the best of both worlds: best-in-breed solutions that are easy to find, test, buy, and deploy.
TECHNOLOGY
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Infoworld

Transforming the Supply Chain with Visibility and Collaboration

There’s little doubt that supply chain disruption is here to stay. Companies that can evolve and change will survive – and those that can’t? They may fall by the wayside. The list of challenges is a long one, according to two studies from Harvard Business Review and IDG – and the risks are very real.
ECONOMY
scmagazine.com

Armis selects Radware to protect its AWS environment

Radware announced that security platform provider Armis selected the vendor’s Cloud Native Protector to safeguard its Amazon Web Services environment. The Armis platform lets its customers safely use and control IoT and other unmanaged devices without fear of compromise by cyberattacks. Radware’s product promises to give the Armis DevOps team full visibility and control into its public cloud AWS environment.
BUSINESS
siliconangle.com

AWS simplifies cloud data auditing with AWS CloudTrail Lake

Amazon Web Services Inc. said today that its newest service, AWS CloudTrail Lake, is now generally available. CloudTrail Lake is a managed audit and security lake for cloud customers that can be used to aggregate, immutably store and query activity logs for auditing, security investigation and operational troubleshooting purposes. The...
TECHNOLOGY
Infoworld

Data Policy and Management for Beginners

Corporate mobile devices provide the freedom to work anytime, anywhere, but with this flexibility comes the drain that personal use and behavior have on company devices, even on personally enabled devices on your cellular plan. In this beginner's guide, we point you on the path to take control of your Apple fleet beyond mobile device management (MDM) with Acceptable Use policies, data management and the Jamf Data Policy solution.
CELL PHONES
Advanced Television

SSIMWAVE joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program

The Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell programme for AWS Partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The programme helps partners drive new business and accelerate sales cycles by connecting the participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organisation. SSIMWAVE’s...
COMPUTERS
pymnts.com

AWS, 1NCE Team to Scale IoT Platform Globally

Internet of things (IoT) connectivity provider 1NCE is collaborating with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to advance the growth of 1NCE’s IoT platform globally, deepen the association between both companies, and establish the next level IoT software to accelerate the deployment of projects worldwide. 1NCE offers software on AWS that...
TECHNOLOGY
Infoworld

2020 HP Sustainable Impact Report

HP’s ambition is to become the world’s most sustainable and just technology company. The new 2030 Sustainable Impact agenda is designed to propel HP forward, supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, and prioritizing efforts where technology, talent, and ecosystem can have the greatest impact. Over the next decade, HP will stand for a new era of progress— where climate change is reversed, human rights are universally protected, and digital equity democratizes opportunity for all. This extensive and comprehensive report details the facts and figures of how HP is executing on its sustainability goals and includes some important thoughts from HP President and CEO, Enrique Lores.
BUSINESS
Infoworld

386 Systems Provides Continuity To Customers With Proactive Monitoring

386 Systems is an IT service provider in Peru and a long time HP partner. 386 Systems simplifies IT services and device management for businesses across South America by providing Device as a Service (DaaS). Leveraging the HP TechPulse analytics dashboard customers also benefit from proactive monitoring and visibility into potential issues regarding device health and security. Learn how 386 Systems is helping free customers’ IT departments from time-consuming support, security and device management tasks while reducing costs.
SOFTWARE
Infoworld

A Strategic Edge: The case for vendor relationships

Everything IT manages on a day-to-day basis has grown in size and complexity—more devices, more apps, more data, and more vendors. Many of the tasks related to daily operations are limiting important business innovations. In fact, 56% of IT leaders say they plan to outsource more, and of those who already do, 77% feel positive about their outsourcing relationship. Learn how HP’s lifecycle, manageability and security services manage the workload created by the decentralized and remote workplace, performing functional and tactical tasks, as well as offering strategic insight on everything from device usage to enterprise risk management.
ECONOMY
Infoworld

16 irresistible cloud innovations

When we think of the public cloud, often the first consideration that comes to mind is financial: Moving workloads from near-capacity data centers to the cloud reduces capital expenditures (CapEx) but increases operating expenditures (OpEx). That may or may not be attractive to the CFO, but it isn’t exactly catnip for developers, operations, or those who combine the two as devops.
COMPUTERS
Infoworld

A CxO’s guide to network resilience: Understanding and mitigating impact of distributed denial of service (DDOS) attacks

Network architecture and design patterns take into account many options for engineering a resilient network. These include, but are not limited to, multiple network connections, path diversity, Internet service provider diversity, and use of emerging technologies like software defined wide area networks (SD WAN). However, a sound network architecture and design are insufficient unless operational resilience and security monitoring are also incorporated into the overall strategy.
COMPUTERS
Infoworld

Breaking free of Broadcom

As enterprises look for more flexible and cost efficient solutions, the global demand for an alternative has increased dramatically since the Broadcom/CA Technologies acquisition. — BMC understands the challenge intimately. We’ve moved off of Broadcom/CA in our own business—and in the process, significantly reduced our costs. That experience gave us...
BUSINESS

