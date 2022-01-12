ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timbers midfielder Andy Polo called up to Peruvian National Team for pair of international friendlies

By Portland Timbers Communications
timbers.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. – Timbers midfielder Andy Polo has been called up by the Peruvian National Team for a pair of friendly matches against Panama (Jan. 16) and Jamaica (Jan....

www.timbers.com

