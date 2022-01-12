Bitcoin Gold Price Prediction 2022-2033

The Monero price analysis is bullish. XMR/USD par is currently trading at $219. Support is present at $211. The Monero price analysis is bullish since it has a growing momentum on the positive side. As the bull momentum has demonstrated to be quite a blow for the bears, the price function has covered an upwards range. The bearish control has collapsed as the price levels have returned to $217, their former peak, suggesting that danger may be near. If the bulls continue their momentum, resistance can be expected at $220.7, further resistance is present at $242, and the final peak of this range is near $253. If price levels get past these resistances to an upwards breakout (bullish), another test for bottom prices ($211) will likely be nearby.
