ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal targeting Leicester star Tielemans to fill midfield void

By Freddie Taylor
Tribal Football
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleArsenal are eyeing a move for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans. Mikel Arteta is desperately trying to sign a midfielder this summer, with Thomas Partey at AFCON and Granit Xhaka on the sidelines. According to Goal, the Gunners have approached...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The numbers behind Marcus Rashford’s flagging form for Manchester United

Marcus Rashford’s poor form continued with a subdued performance before he was substituted late in Manchester United’s FA Cup win over Aston Villa on Monday.Interim manager Ralf Rangnick insisted afterwards that Rashford was “trying hard” and training well but admitted a first goal since October – which would be only Rashford’s fourth of the season – would be important to his confidence.Here, we take a look at the numbers behind Rashford’s flagging form.Season of struggleRashford has scored only three goals in 15 appearances in all competitions this season, a long way down on his 20-goal form of the past two...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

DONE DEAL: Arsenal send Balogun to Middlesbrough

Arsenal have loaned England Under-21 striker Folarin Balogun to Championship side Middlesbrough until the end of the season. The 20-year-old, who joined the Gunners academy in 2012, has scored two goals in 10 first-team games for Arsenal. He made his debut against Dundalk in the Europa League in October 2020,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Partey
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Youri Tielemans
Person
Granit Xhaka
Person
Brendan Rodgers
Tribal Football

West Ham boss David Moyes: Norwich have a really good manager

West Ham boss David Moyes has spoken of his admiration for Norwich City counterpart Dean Smith. The Hammers meet Norwich later tonight. Moyes said, "Norwich have got a really good manager in Dean Smith. "I think the thing about Norwich is that they've got a really good manager in Dean...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Inter Milan matchwinner Alexis has swipe at Conte: This is the roar of the lion!

Inter Milan veteran Alexis Sanchez was delighted to prove the matchwinner in their Supercoppa triumph against Juventus. Weston McKennie had Juventus ahead before Lautaro Martinez equalised via the penalty spot. Alexis Sanchez swooped for the winner in injury time. “Champions are like this, the more they play, the better they...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

AFCON: Mali defeat furious Tunisia after ref rejects injury-time

Mali beat Tunisia 1-0 at the Africa Cup of Nations in a Group F game which ended in controversy. Carthage Eagles coach Mondher Kebaier and his technical staff rushed onto the field at full-time after referee Janny Sikazwe failed to add any injury time. The second half saw two stoppages...
FIFA
The Independent

Paul Scholes labels Manchester United a ‘poisonous mess’

Paul Scholes has claimed that Manchester United are in a “right mess” and questioned whether the club’s players are good enough.The former midfielder, who made over 700 appearances for the club, also criticised the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as interim manager after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure.Urging his former employers to pursue Tottenham manager Antonio Conte in the summer, Scholes questioned whether top players would see Old Trafford as a desirable destination.“The club just feels like it’s in a mess, player, staff and manager-wise,” Scholes told Webby and O’Neill, a YouTube fan channel.“Who wants to come into this club? It...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Discounts#Afcon#Goal#Tribal Football
The Independent

Football rumours: Tanguy Ndombele wanted by ‘desperate’ Roma boss Jose Mourinho

What the papers sayRoma manager Jose Mourinho is “desperate for midfield reinforcements” after his Serie A’s club’s collapse in a 4-3 defeat to Juventus and has contacted Tottenham’s Tanguy Ndombele, according to the Daily Mail from Italian outlet Telefoot. The British newspaper carries the rumour that the 25-year-old midfielder – who is currently valued at £25million – was personally contacted by Mourinho over a loan move.In the same paper, it is reported that Manchester United will soon open talks with England striker Marcus Rashford. The 24-year-old has 18 months left on his current £200,000-a-week deal but has “suffered a dip in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Antonio Conte warns Daniel Levy that Tottenham must spend in January as Spurs boss targets Wolves' Adama Traore and two attackers... and the club will listen to offers for Matt Doherty, Dele Alli and Tanguy Ndombele

Antonio Conte has held a crunch transfer summit with chairman Daniel Levy and managing director of football Fabio Paratici over his plans to strengthen the Tottenham squad. Spurs boss Conte met with members of the board’s hierarchy on Monday and spelled out in no uncertain terms what he believes the club needs during this month’s transfer window.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo backs Ralf Rangnick to keep improving Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo claims finishing outside the top three in the Premier League would be unacceptable for Manchester United.The five-time world player of the year has called for a change of mindset within the Old Trafford dressing room to ensure United turn around their recent poor form.Ronaldo has also backed Ralf Rangnick to lift the club but it admits it will take time for the interim manager’s methods to take hold.United are currently seventh in the table after defeat by Wolves in their last outing.Ronaldo told Sky Sports: “Manchester United should win the league or be second or third. I don’t...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea weigh up Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante ‘gamble’ for Tottenham

Chelsea are weighing up the calculated “gamble” of pitching Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante into Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at Tottenham.Boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Silva and Kante have completed their Covid-19 isolation but the influential Blues duo must still test negative again to return to training.Brazil defender Silva and France midfielder Kante missed the 2-0 first-leg win over Spurs and Saturday’s 5-1 FA Cup third-round canter past Chesterfield after positive Covid tests.Chelsea remain hopeful that both players could feature at Spurs, but manager Tuchel admitted that would still harbour a level of risk.Asked if Silva and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

Lyon midfielder Guimaraes: Arsenal, Juventus interest normal

Olympique Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes isn't surprised by interest from Arsenal. Having revealed an approach from Arsenal last summer, Guimaraes says he is aware of the Gunners making a new attempt this month. Juventus are also interested in the Brazil international and the midfielder says: "This is normal, even more...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Stoke leading the race for Chelsea’s forgotten man Lewis Baker

Stoke are leading the race for Chelsea’s forgotten man Lewis Baker.The midfielder could leave Stamford Bridge on a free transfer this month, the PA news agency understands.His contract expires at the end of the season but the Potters are keen to add Baker to their squad in the January transfer window as they fight for promotion from the Sky Bet Championship.Baker made his first appearance for Chelsea in eight years when he came on as a second-half substitute in Saturday’s 5-1 FA Cup win over Chesterfield.It was just the 26-year-old academy product’s second game for the Blues, with his debut also coming in the FA Cup against Derby in 2014.The former England Under-21 international was close to making the squad for the 2-0 Carabao Cup quarter-final win at Brentford last month but tested positive for Covid-19.Since making his Chelsea debut he has had loan spells at Sheffield Wednesday MK Dons, Vitesse, Middlesbrough, Leeds, Reading Fortuna Dusseldorf and he spent last season at Trabzonspor in Turkey.Stoke are eighth in the Championship, five points off the top six with two games in hand.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Nigeria vs Egypt on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Africa Cup of Nations fixture

Several Premier League-based players could be in action in Tuesday’s big Africa Cup of Nations clash, which sees Nigeria and Egypt face off.Mohamed Salah is the biggest draw, but he’s likely to be up against the likes of Leicester duo Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho amongst others, in a tussle between two of the competition’s heavyweight nations.The Group D rivals are among the sides backed to run deep into the tournament, while this meeting might give an early indication of which of them are most capable of winning the big games.Cameroon and Senegal are among the nations to have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Sassuolo target Man Utd midfielder Amad

Sassuolo are keen on Manchester United midfielder Amad. United have made Amad available for loan this month, though moves to Feyenoord and Birmingham City have fallen through. Italian transfer expert Nicolo Schira is reporting Sassuolo are interested in taking Amad for the remainder of the season. Should a deal be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Arsenal boss Arteta admits White could solve midfield concern

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admits defender Ben White could play in midfield. Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey are away at the Africa Cup of Nations, meaning Albert Sambi Lokonga is the only fit, senior central midfielder available ahead of Thursday's trip to Liverpool. Centre-back White has been mooted as a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham vs Chelsea result and five things we learned as Blues advance to Carabao Cup final

Chelsea progressed through to the Carabao Cup final after defeating Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 in the second leg of their semi-final on Tuesday. Antonio Rudiger’s early header extended Chelsea’s lead to three goals and gave Spurs a mountain to climb after goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini failed to claim a corner. Tottenham were awarded two penalties but saw both overturned, correctly, by VAR. The first, a tackle on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg by Antonio Rudiger took place outside the box before replays showed Kepa Arrizabalaga won the ball in a challenge on Lucas Moura. The hosts then saw an equaliser disallowed after Harry Kane was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Arsenal boss Arteta hints at shift in transfer policy

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has hinted at a shift in transfer policy. Arsenal are looking to bolster their squad during the current transfer window and a new midfielder is on their shortlist. Juventus' Arthur Melo has been offered to them on loan, but the Italian club want to sort a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Leicester boss Rodgers eager to strengthen defence

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers admits he wants to strengthen his defence this month. Rodgers says Leicester are working hard to bring in defensive reinforcements this month, but warned there is "nothing imminent" in terms of new signings. "It's clearly a window where it's difficult – there's never going to...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy