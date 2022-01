PHOENIX — The community is remembering a woman who spent her time listening to those who may have felt unheard, or unsafe. Dana Hatcher, a Valley woman who dedicated her career to helping teens in need, has died from COVID-19. "She was definitely the bright light that we didn't know we needed," says Nikki Kontz, clinical director, Teen Lifeline. "That was one of Dana's favorite parts of the job, is knowing that in a single moment, you can make such a difference in a stranger's life. She passed that passion on to each and every one of the kids on the hotline," says Kontz.

