Inflation at 40-year high pressures consumers, Fed and Biden

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 1 day ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation jumped at its fastest pace in nearly 40 years last month, a 7% spike from a year...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

The Independent

Brainard vows to help combat inflation as No. 2 Fed official

Lael Brainard pledged in written remarks Wednesday to help the Federal Reserve fight a spike in inflation while still supporting the economic recovery — a tricky balancing act she would face if confirmed as the Fed's No. 2 official.Brainard, a member of the central bank's Board of Governors, was nominated for the vice chair post in late November by President Joe Biden the same day that Biden nominated Jerome Powell for a second four-year term as chair. As a Fed governor since 2014, Brainard has voted on the central bank's interest-rate decisions at its eight policymaking meetings each...
State
Washington State
KTLA

Why U.S. inflation is so high, and when it may ease

At first, it didn’t even register as a threat. Then it seemed like a temporary annoyance. Now, inflation is flashing red for the Federal Reserve’s policymakers — and delivering sticker shock to Americans at the used car lot, the supermarket, the gas station, the rental office. On Wednesday, the Labor Department reported that consumer prices […]
The Independent

Fed nominee Brainard: Fighting inflation is top priority

Lael Brainard, President Joe Biden s nominee for the Federal Reserve's No. 2 spot, said Thursday that combating high inflation is the central bank's top priority and said she believed the Fed could reduce it without sacrificing economic growth.Testifying at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Banking Committee, Brainard noted that inflation is “too high, and working people around the country are concerned about how far their paychecks will go.”“We are taking actions ... that I have confidence will be bringing inflation down, while continuing to allow the labor market to return to full strength over time,” she said....
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Asian stocks mixed as inflation augurs Fed rate hikes

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Thursday after the latest report of surging prices in the U.S. appeared to keep the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates in coming months. Tokyo, Shanghai and Seoul were lower while Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. U.S....
Person
Joe Biden
morningbrew.com

Inflation rose at a near 40-year high in December

Inflation rose at its highest level in nearly 40 years last month after a 7% YoY bump. How we got here: Prices for cars, gas, food, and furniture increased in 2021, while government stimulus, low interest rates, and vaccine distribution propped up demand for goods and services, per the AP.
Reuters

EXCLUSIVE Fed's Daly: March liftoff is 'quite reasonable'

Jan 13 (Reuters) - San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly on Thursday said that with high inflation that's not abating and a labor market on a tear by nearly all measures, raising interest rates in March makes sense. "I don't want to put a stake in the ground...
KTLA

Inflation rate hit 40-year high as U.S. prices rose 7% in past year

Inflation jumped at its fastest pace in nearly 40 years last month, a 7% spike from a year earlier that is increasing household expenses, eating into wage gains and heaping pressure on President Joe Biden and the Federal Reserve to address what has become the biggest threat to the U.S. economy. Prices rose sharply in 2021 […]
AFP

Record US inflation growing concern for Fed, business

The scourge of rising prices now ranks among American business leaders' top concerns, according to a survey released Thursday, while Federal Reserve official indicated the central bank is ready to move against inflation. Official data shows signs the wave of increases may have peaked at the end of the year, but with inflation at its highest level in nearly four decades, more economists and some Fed officials say the central bank might have to be more aggressive to stem the surge. Inflation is the number-two worry among chief executives, behind labor shortages, and the price pressures could persist into 2023, according to a survey by The Conference Board released Thursday. "I'm very concerned about the high level of inflation," Fed Governor Lael Brainard said at her nomination hearing before the Senate Banking Committee.
The Independent

Fed survey finds economy growing modestly despite COVID

The Federal Reserve said Wednesday that the economy was growing at a modest pace at the end of 2021 but was still being held back by ongoing supply-chain disruptions and labor shortages.In its latest survey of business conditions around the country, the Fed said its 12 regional banks found that the economy was continuing to grow. But many regions reported a sudden pullback in spending on leisure travel, hotels and restaurants because of the rapid spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.“Although optimism remained high generally, several districts cited reports from businesses that expectations for growth over the...
POLITICO

The democracy crisis Biden didn’t address

STOPPING THE NEXT INSURRECTION — President Joe Biden abandoned his inclinations toward bipartisanship today, blasting Republicans in an Atlanta speech for a raft of new GOP led state voting laws. For the first time, he backed the idea of allowing voting rights legislation to pass with a simple Senate majority rather than a filibuster-proof 60 bipartisan votes.
