Wednesday newsletters always feature a hotel or flight review. Last November, I enjoyed a fabulous holiday in Namibia. Over the coming two months, I’ll take you in a series of trip reports and epic YouTube movies to this Southern African nation, one of the most hauntingly beautiful countries on earth. I hope you are as excited and thrilled about this as I am! To celebrate the occasion, I published a short 4K video on my YouTube channel as a teaser, featuring the incredible highlights of my trip accompanied with a heavenly soundtrack. Make sure to watch the entire clip as the music gets extremely powerful after the one minute mark:

