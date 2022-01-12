ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Mountain Climbing Doc Directed By Montana Man to Play at the Roxy

By Mike Smith
96.3 The Blaze
96.3 The Blaze
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

This week at the Roxy Theater in Missoula, a new documentary will begin screening that has a cool Montana connection. The movie is called Torn, and it's directed by Max Lowe, a filmmaker from Bozeman who's name you might already know if you're familiar with the world of mountain...

963theblaze.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
96.3 The Blaze

Considering a Move to MT? Watch Trailer for the Film ‘Grizzly’

Montana has witnessed a large influx of transplants over the last two years. Tons of people from all over the country are packing up and moving to Montana. Whether it be to escape the politics and taxes of their old homes or just to have a change of pace in their lives, we have seen plenty of out-of-state plates, and they are not just road tripping tourists.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Whoa! Did You Know a Main ‘Yellowstone’ Actor Lives in Montana?

How lucky are we when it comes to the biggest show on cable television? Everybody is hooked on Yellowstone and being in Montana gives us a special connection that others don't get to experience. The ranch that serves as home base for the Duttons on the show is in Darby, close enough to visit or even plan a stay. Season four was filmed entirely in Montana with plenty of western Montana hopefuls like myself getting the call to serve as extras for a day. And it's been fun to keep an eye out for recognizable places like Ruby's Cafe and the Missoula County Courthouse. Here's a fun fact about how much Yellowstone paid to use the courthouse over the multiple days of filming.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Check Out My Top 5 Must Have Montana Made Munchies

Well, it has been two weeks since recreational cannabis sales began in Montana. So far the world hasn't ended and we are not spontaneously combusting...like my grandma told me we would. In fact, I think we are going about this as mature adults. In the first weekend alone, Montana sold over $1.5 million in cannabis products. That means a ton of tax dollars flowing into Montana's budget.
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Entertainment
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Entertainment
City
Missoula, MT
City
Bozeman, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Puddle of Mudd, Texas Hippie Coalition and More Announce MT Shows

Winter has arrived in Montana, and many of us are already counting the days until spring. 2022 is shaping up to be a great year for some live music. And, when it comes to seeing concerts, sometimes the good old-fashioned road trips can be the best. Heck, some of my favorite memories of live shows are from out-of-town venues--destinations that I never would have stopped at if it wasn't for the promise of a kickass live concert. Stories of how you got there, or how crazy the drive was getting back, are all logged into the "concert memory" portion of my brain.
GREAT FALLS, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Favorite Montana Vacation Spot Named One of Most Relaxing in US

We're about two weeks into the new year, and there's one question on everyone's minds: "Am I allowed to use any of my vacation days yet?" Well, you'll probably want to hold off on those for a bit - maybe save them for the summer, when the weather's nice and you can really make the most of that sweet, sweet PTO. When you kick off your shoes and chill by the beach. Maybe you'll read a book. Maybe you'll do absolutely nothing. Ooh, nothing. Yeah, nothing sounds good.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Inspiring Montana Wheelchair-Bound Skier Hopes to Hit the Slopes

The courage, determination and strength that those who are wheelchair-bound have to not let their disability define them is so awe-inspiring. One such individual who has a passion for Montana's great outdoor recreation opportunities is Jeff Lozeau of Whitefish. And he is nearing the end of a journey that hopefully takes him downhill through some gorgeous fresh powder.
WHITEFISH, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Lowe
Person
Max Lowe
96.3 The Blaze

Exciting New Hotel Opens in Missoula For Extended Stays

There seems to be a never-ending need for hotels in Missoula over the last couple of years - every time one opens, we hear about another one that has plans to open up. Last year, the AC Hotel opened downtown - though they weren't able to get their rooftop bar open over the summer - and in the last few months, we've also heard about the Hilton Garden Inn being sold to new owners and the downtown Holiday Inn's plans for expansion.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Rock Concert Announcement: 10 Years at The Wilma This April 2022

2022 has just barely begun, and things seem to be off to a good start. Especially when you consider how much of a transition period 2021 was. The year we saw the return of live music and live entertainment in general. Even with the threat of COVID variants, more and more people are getting vaxxed and getting out to support live music and live entertainment.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

COVID-19 Update: Montana Adds 1,760 New Cases, Two More Deaths

As of Thursday morning, Montana has confirmed 209,900 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,760 new confirmed cases. There are currently 10,482 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, 1,353,680 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 544,095 Montanans...
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Climbing#Mountaineer#The Roxy Theater#Missoulian#The Coldsmoke Tavern
96.3 The Blaze

Three Spots in Montana Make a ‘Best Hot Springs in America’ List

There's nothing like a hot soak to do the body wonders. Long day? Rough week? A sports injury or just sore muscles? A relaxing bath will do the trick. A hot tub is even better. And if you want to get all fancy you can take a dip in a hot spring. Yep, nature's bathtubs can be found around the country and we're pretty lucky to be able to choose between quite a few right here in Montana.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Meet the Montana Grizzly Softball Team Dinner Tickets on Sale

What? It's only January and we're talking about a Montana Grizzly softball event?. Of course this isn't about home games in the immediate future. But if you're anxious for spring and a chance to cheer on a very popular University of Montana Athletics program, there's an opportunity to get an early preview of the 2022 Griz softball team real soon.
SPORTS
96.3 The Blaze

Favorite Missoula Hotel Donates 100% of Furniture to Charity

One of Missoula's favorite places to have a pool party is currently closed for renovations. We had the opportunity to visit the Wingate this morning and, honestly, it looks like it will be more of a complete and glamorous new makeover than just restoration work. Here's the kicker, Wingate by Wyndham is donating 100% of their gently used furniture to Missoula charities.
MISSOULA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
96.3 The Blaze

Season 5 of Yellowstone Filming in Montana Begins Spring 2022

I was never a fan of the hit HBO series "Game of Thrones" while it was airing. I only became a fan after I binge-watched the entire series on Netflix. It took me the better part of the initial pandemic quarantine to watch it. I remember thinking at the end of every season, "WOW! I couldn't imagine having to wait an entire year to watch the next season. It must have been torture." Well, now I can honestly say that I know that feeling. The thought of having to wait for an entire trip around the sun, until I can watch more Yellowstone, is torture.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Missoula’s ‘Hot-N-Ready’ Pizzas Are No Longer $5

Long, exhausting days at work, kids' birthday parties, large gatherings, these situations have called for the $5 Hot-N-Ready pizzas to the rescue for many, many years here in Missoula. That convenient price is now just fond memory as the pizza staple has raised the price at all of their stores nationwide.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Great Yellowstone Bunkhouse Debate: Does REAL Chili Have Beans?

Growing up, there was one part of cold weather snaps that I always looked forward to. Every time the barometric pressure would fall, my dad would bust out the chili pot and mix up some spice. He called it "whatchu got stew." He would simply clean out the fridge and part of the pantry and pour everybody into the pool, taking "whatchu got" and making chili. It would start on the first cold day of fall. You know, the day you are forced to put on a sweater? That would always be my first helping of Dad's chili, a recipe that would progressively get hotter and hotter as the season grew colder and colder. By late January to middle February, Dad's chili recipe would make a firefighter sweat. But, was Dad's dish REALLY considered chili, or is it more of a stew?
RECIPES
96.3 The Blaze

96.3 The Blaze

Missoula, MT
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.3 The Blaze plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy