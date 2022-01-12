What are the Texans' exit interviews with coach David Culley like?

Houston Texans coach David Culley spent Monday with the staff conducting exit interviews with the entire roster.

Culley, who completed his first season at the helm for the Texans, joined Texans Radio play-by-play Marc Vandermeer and sideline reporter John Harris to talk about how the exit interviews went.

“The first thing we do is I tell them how proud I am of, or we are, of how they stayed the course this year,” Culley said. “And that’s each and every one of them. And then individually depending on what position they play, we talk about what you need to do to improve, talked about what you did that was good this year, and what do we need to do going forward to get better.”

Culley characterized the discussions as “short and sweet,” and also used them to get feedback from the players on how to get better in the future.

“Usually what I do is I tell them to give me back some feedback, and they’ll give me back some feedback,” Culley said. “And then we just kind of go at each other right there and kind of figure out what we need to do to get better. And I basically do that with the entire team.”

Leading a roster with predominantly more than half of the roster on expiring contracts or one-year deals, it is safe to presume the Texans will have a massive amount of turnover going forward.

For Culley, that is simply “part of being in the NFL.”

Said Culley: “Every team changes and when the season is over there’s going to be guys that are going to be great for you that aren’t going to be back. There’s going to be guys that aren’t under contract that somewhere along the line may end up getting better contract somewhere else. That’s part of the business and you understand that.”

Life in the NFL is also about production, and Culley’s job is under evaluation as the club finished 4-13. General manager Nick Caserio and chairman and CEO Cal McNair will determine whether the results were trending towards a successful rebuild or muddling around in the mire of the league’s bottom-5 teams.