Ryan Hurd Performed “Pass It On” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Later this month, Ryan Hurd will be attending the Grammy Awards where he and his wife, Maren Morris, are nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their hit duet, “Chasing After You.” The nominees were announced in November, and as Ryan tells us, he got the exciting news straight from Maren. “I was actually playing golf when I found out. Maren called and she usually doesn’t, she’ll usually text me when I’m out there, but she was calling and so I picked it up. And she was the first one to tell me that we were nominated together. And I made a double bogey on the hole because I couldn’t concentrate anymore. Just incredibly exciting, incredibly thankful. And it was very cool to hear the news from her.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO