Ryan Hurd Performed “Pass It On” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

thecountrydaily.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you catch Ryan Hurd‘s recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live?. Ryan...

www.thecountrydaily.com

Comments / 0

Effingham Radio

Ryan Hurd’s Grammy Nod Ruined His Golf Game

Later this month, Ryan Hurd will be attending the Grammy Awards where he and his wife, Maren Morris, are nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their hit duet, “Chasing After You.” The nominees were announced in November, and as Ryan tells us, he got the exciting news straight from Maren. “I was actually playing golf when I found out. Maren called and she usually doesn’t, she’ll usually text me when I’m out there, but she was calling and so I picked it up. And she was the first one to tell me that we were nominated together. And I made a double bogey on the hole because I couldn’t concentrate anymore. Just incredibly exciting, incredibly thankful. And it was very cool to hear the news from her.”
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Watch Boys Say the Dumbest Things on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Jimmy Kimmel Live! makes good use of its Hollywood Blvd. shooting location. Very often, the show will do man-on-the-street things that, because the interlocutor is a random producer, the average tourist does not connect with Kimmel. “Sure, I’ll give my honest opinion on a news story I’ve never heard a thing about,” they say. “It’s not like it’s for a very popular network comedy show that is intentionally looking for dummies to make asses of themselves.” Have you been on Hollywood Blvd.? You’d jump into any camera crew’s trap if it got you away from the Jack Sparrows and people selling mixtapes. In honor of the rise in DIY and telemedicine in America, the JKL team asked men what they knew about women’s anatomy. It may or may not surprise you to find out they know jack shit.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Jimmy Kimmel Live! hires a new announcer: Lou Wilson succeeds Dicky Barrett

Wilson, whose credits include recurring on American Vandal and appearing with Pete Davidson in The King of Staten Island, was introduced last night by Kimmel. Wilson is Jimmy Kimmel Live!'s second announcer in its 19-year history. Dicky Barrett, the The Mighty Mighty Bosstones frontman who served as the original announcer, has decided to retire to Arizona.
TV & VIDEOS
thecountrydaily.com

Caroline Jones Does Make Herself Comfortable on The Kelly Clarkson Show

Caroline Jones released her sophomore album, Antipodes this past fall. Caroline’s current single at country radio is “Come In (But Don’t Make Yourself Comfortable)” which is just one of the 13-tracks on the project. Caroline performed the song as she made her debut on The Kelly...
CELEBRITIES
thecountrydaily.com

Dan + Shay Hold the Keys to Their Own Social Media

Fans love Dan + Shay for many reasons…their music, their live show, and the way they are on social media. They also know that when they reach out to Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney on socials, that it’s really the duo answering back. Dan + Shay share, “Social...
CELEBRITIES
thecountrydaily.com

Mitchell Tenpenny Remembers Meeting Bob Saget on Nashville Squares

Fans, and friends of actor Bob Saget were shocked Sunday January 9th to learn of his passing. Bob was on tour, and even performed a show the previous night in Orlando, where he was found unresponsive in a hotel room. Mitchell Tenpenny was someone who grew up watching Bob’s work,...
CELEBRITIES
thecountrydaily.com

Miranda Lambert Saddles Up for Her New Music Video

Miranda Lambert‘s current single “If I Was A Cowboy” is working its way up the country airplay chart. Talking about the track Miranda shares, “I wrote this song with my newfound friend Jesse Frazier. It was our first write together actually and we had a blast we, we went out to the west in our heads and I got to use all my favorite little quirky cowgirl terms, like hairpin trigger, for instance. So I’m really really excited about this song and it makes me bring out my inner cowgirl.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pass It On#Kimmel
thecountrydaily.com

Thomas Rhett Shares Where “Slow Down Summer” Started

Thomas Rhett gave his fans a view of where his current single “Slow Down Summer” started. Armed with just an acoustic guitar and a camera, Thomas recorded himself playing the track early in the process of making the song. He’s now releasing that video…. Thomas surprised fans...
MUSIC

