Iowa State

Educators, Dems: Reynolds’ Plan Only Undermines Education in Iowa

By Nikoel Hytrek
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn her Condition of the State address Tuesday, Gov. Kim Reynolds made mixed gestures to Iowa educators. On one hand, she thanked them for their hard work during the pandemic. On the other, she highlighted policies that will shift funds away from public schools and target teachers who promote diversity with...

Konfrst: Reynolds’ Divisive Ideas Won’t Bring People to Iowa

In tonight’s Condition of the State address, Gov. Kim Reynolds laid out her policy plans for the year, from deep tax cuts to educator training programs to filling workforce gaps. Jennifer Konfrst, Democratic minority leader in the Iowa House, said she needs a lot more detail about some of...
RNC: Education in Iowa – Any way you want it, that’s the way you need it

Kim Reynolds just outlined her vision for education in Iowa: parental control and choice. Whether it’s the bill she and Iowa Republicans passed early last year to ensure schools provide an in-person option – while more than 5,000 schools in predominantly Democrat-run states shut down – or supporting school choice, Reynolds is committed to ensuring that Iowans can give their children the education best suited for their needs.
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds introduces plan for 4% flat rate income tax

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds laid out her legislative priorities for the 2022 session during the annual “Condition of the State” address Tuesday evening. Reynolds introduced a bill that would eliminate tax brackets and set a flat, 4% rate for individual income tax. It would...
Economist: Reynolds’ ‘Flat Tax’ Benefits Rich, Puts Burden on Poor

Iowa’s proposed flat tax rate will have a major winner: The Rich. Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proposal to create a 4% flat tax rate over four years would benefit higher earners, according to longtime Iowa State University economist Dave Swenson. “You’re going to get a shifting of the tax...
Business Reynolds Highlighted Closed for COVID

Gov. Kim Reynolds began her Condition of the State tonight with an inspiring story of a California couple who relocated to Iowa, bought a restaurant and built a new life here. Their resilience through the pandemic was used by Reynolds as an example of how Iowa kept its economy open while other states enacted safety and health measures.
Iowa State Education Association President Rips Reynolds’ Condition of State Address

(Des Moines, IA) — The head of the Iowa State Education Association is accusing Governor Kim Reynolds of launching an “all-out assault” on Iowa’s public schools. In her Condition of the State address, Reynolds proposed using taxpayer funding for private and religious schools and called for legislative action on school books that have sexual content. ISEA president Mike Beranek said, “we do not need a private school voucher program which robs finite taxpayer funding and funnels it to select private and religious places without taxpayer oversight.” His statement says they appreciate hearing Governor Reynolds say words of support for Iowa’s public-school teachers with a stipend of federal ESSR money for their hard work and efforts throughout the pandemic. But Beranek also says bus drivers, cafeteria workers, janitors and others who keep schools running safe are being ignored.
Tax cuts, education changes among Iowa GOP legislative priorities

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Legislature begins the 2022 session Monday with nearly $2 billion in the bank and a strong urge by Republican legislative leaders and the governor to cut taxes. There will be pushback from Democrats and others who will call for spending some of...
Reynolds Could Propose Additional Changes to Iowa Unemployment

(Des Moines, IA) — New work search requirements for laid off Iowa workers who’ve qualified for unemployment benefits go into effect Monday. Governor Kim Reynolds is hinting she’ll propose more changes. Iowa’s Republican governor said, “the unemployment code was written a long, long, long time ago when we were in a much different position, and today we need to incentivize work, not pay people to stay home.” Starting January 10th, those who’ve qualified for unemployment checks will have to prove they’ve applied for at least three jobs each week in order to keep the benefits. The state’s Workforce Development agency has hired 18 new case managers who’ll advise the newly unemployed of career training and job openings. Reynolds says there are more job openings that people on unemployment in the state. She will outline her legislative priorities in the annual “Condition of the State” message on Tuesday night.
Iowa educators share how to teach kids about Capitol attack

DES MOINES, Iowa — One year ago today, as Congress was working to confirm Joe Biden's electoral college victory, the United States Capitol was attacked. Protesters, many of them protesting the outcome of the election, forced their way inside the Capitol, eventually making it inside both House and Senate chambers. Elected leaders were evacuated, and the nation watched in shock.
Iowa Republicans focused on giving parents more education control

DES MOINES, Iowa — Some Iowa lawmakers want to give parents more power over their child's education. The Iowa Legislature convenes for the 2022 session next week. House and Senate leaders laid out their top priorities Wednesday. Republicans say parents should have more say over school curriculum and banning books.
Feds OK state plan for education money

The U.S. Department of Education has approved Florida’s plan for how the state intends to spend billions of dollars in federal aid for schools, after money was withheld because of a delay in the state submitting the proposal. Federal officials had been withholding a third of the more than...
Opinion: $750M Charter Grant a Litmus Test for White Democrats on School Choice

If education reform were a religion, then professing to just “follow the evidence” and “listen to communities” would anchor the liturgy. Charter schools, however, are a curious case that tests the faith. Urban charters have proven to be an effective reform, at scale, and parents in many communities are clearly demanding them. Raise that in […]
Florida education plan for COVID-19 recovery receives federal approval

Florida was last among the states to submit a plan so it could receive its share of American Rescue Plan COVID-19 relief funds. Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration took some heat for being the last state to claim its share of federal COVID-19 relief funds last fall, but now the last installment of the $7 billion in federal aid is on its way.
U.S. Department Of Education OKs Florida Plan For Education Money

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The U.S. Department of Education has approved Florida’s plan for how the state intends to spend billions of dollars in federal aid for schools, after money was withheld because of a delay in the state submitting the proposal. Federal officials had been withholding a third...
Supreme Court dissenting justices on redistricting mock Ohioans’ rights to judicial review

The argument of the three Republican supreme court justices dissenting against the anti-gerrymandering opinion issued by the court 4-3 Wednesday appears to be: Republican politicians are allowed to rig the game in their favor against the wishes of Ohio voters and in violation of the Ohio Constitution, and the Ohio Supreme Court has no authority […] The post Supreme Court dissenting justices on redistricting mock Ohioans’ rights to judicial review appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
