A year ago, everyone was asking what happened to Hendrick Motorsports. Organizations go through swells and wanes, but often once the results begin to slip, it is difficult to recapture momentum. With Jeff Gordon well gone, Dale Earnhardt Jr. a memory and the recent departure of Jimmie Johnson, that left Chase Elliott as the heir apparent. Until Rick Hendrick risked hiring Kyle Larson. The gamble worked, not only by producing a championship, but because the rising tide elevated everyone.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO