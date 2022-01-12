ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Chief apologizes for missing victim’s body after fiery crash

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee’s fire chief is apologizing for his department’s failure to find a body in a vehicle involved in a fiery crash last weekend.

The body of the 21-year-old woman wasn’t found until an attendant at a tow lot where the car was taken discovered it hours later Sunday.

Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said Tuesday he wanted to make sure police investigating the crash were not blamed for missing the body.

“I want it to ring very clear. A search of a recently extinguished vehicle is our responsibility and we failed to uphold that standard in this situation,” Lipski said.

The vehicle crashed into a vacant building about 5:30 a.m. Sunday and burst into flames. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Jenna Reichartz, of Milwaukee.

“We know the family is grieving and we acknowledge that the recognition of, and the affording to, human dignity extends beyond life,” Lipski said. “We have a great deal of experience in and take pride in handling deceased individuals with great dignity,” the chief said. “Our failure to locate this person and thus properly manage their remains deprived them of this most basic dignity and I am sorry for that.”

Reichartz body was found in the back seat. And, a report says it was possible it was pushed back by water from fire hoses. Police were unable to determine from surveillance video if anyone exited the vehicle and fled the scene, the report said.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Accidents
The Associated Press

2 arrested in shooting of off-duty Kentucky sheriff’s deputy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Two men have been charged in the death of a Kentucky sheriff’s deputy who was shot while working an off-duty security job last year. Jesse Johnson, 28, and Marquis Mitchell, 18, were charged with murder in a Jefferson County indictment unsealed Thursday, officials said. They are charged in the death of Jefferson County Deputy Brandon Shirley, 26.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Associated Press

Two teens dead, one injured in Utah shooting

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Two teenagers are dead and a third is critically injured after a shooting on a sidewalk in suburban Salt Lake City. Police say the shooting in West Valley City stemmed from a dispute between two groups of students associated with different schools. More than one person was taken into custody, but police didn’t not immediately say how many.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Associated Press

Man charged with decades-old death of young Idaho girl

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a suspect in the decades-old sexual assault and slaying of a young Idaho girl has been formally charged with the crime. David Dalrymple, 64, was arraigned Thursday on murder and rape charges in connection with the death of 9-year-old Daralyn Johnson. The child disappeared when she was walking to her Nampa elementary school in 1982, an a fisherman found her body near the Snake River three days later. She had been assaulted and drowned.
NAMPA, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Ap
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

719K+
Followers
373K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy