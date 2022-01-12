Grant to Help St. Joseph Start Redeveloping Old Gas Station Site
ST. JOSEPH -- St. Joseph is getting a state grant to help redevelop the site of an abandoned gas station. The Minnesota...minnesotasnewcountry.com
ST. JOSEPH -- St. Joseph is getting a state grant to help redevelop the site of an abandoned gas station. The Minnesota...minnesotasnewcountry.com
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://minnesotasnewcountry.com
Comments / 0