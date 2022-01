I am trying to connect a TPM 1.2 Card to my VM. This is an old PCI card. I am currently using ESXi 6.0.0 update 3. Generally if I need to use a PCI card I would go to the pass through and attach the PCI card. The issue I am facing is that I am unable to see this PCI card in the pass through. I have already spent two days on this and am running out of ideas. I have enabled the secure card in the BIOS. Could you please let me know how can I add this card to my VM.

COMPUTERS ・ 4 DAYS AGO