In the first phase of the web, you logged into websites with your username and password. In the second phase of the web, you connected logins with strong walled gardens like Google and Facebook that allowed your identity to be mobile. In the burgeoning third phase of the web (often referred to as Web3), your digital wallet becomes your access point, carrying the keys to your identity through a vast array of applications and services. The digital wallet is quickly becoming your most important virtual asset for navigating these digital waters.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO