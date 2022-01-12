Theatrical Pop Star, Your Majesty Oriana, Releases Single & Music Video for "Born to Ride" on January 13, 2022

Farrokh Bulsara or, as the world knows him, Freddie Mercury, was one of the most talented men that the world has ever seen. Everything that Freddie did in his life was an art: his persona, carefully constructed, his outfits, lovingly maintained and lavishly designed, the theatrical performances that are still burned into the mind’s eye of every audience he ever amazed. The full package was something too dazzling to take in all at once, like looking at the sun with your naked eye. Everything about Freddie Mercury was as he had made it, from his mane of hair to his home. Mother nature gifted him with a four-octave vocal range, and boy, did he make the most of it. He was an integral part of Queen; some might argue that he was the only thing that made them work as a group. Whatever your feelings on that topic, you can’t deny that Freddie Mercury was a driving force behind hits to get you hyped, even today, long after he has left this mortal coil. Join us as we remember the one and only Mister Mercury, thirty years after his passing.

