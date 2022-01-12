Good News: Quarters, Love Letters, and Free Food

Editor’s note: The December letter of the month references a story headlined “They Become Our Family,” about Afghan refugees resettling in Fergus Falls, Minn. Interesting that Afghan refugees are being accepted into a deeply Republican county in the Midwest. Something most of us recognize is that behind all the national demagoguery by their party, most Republicans are good people. And more importantly, when you get to know immigrants as individual people, most of them are just people looking for a safe haven to spend their lives. More subtly, as a lot of data suggests, given the chance, most immigrants who have the tenacity to make it to the United States will be contributors to our society, not the perpetual drains the xenophobes want you to fear.

