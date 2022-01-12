The Tradition of Drinking Champagne On A Hot Air Balloon Came About Because of Superstition

Sabering a bottle of Champagne is a fun and exciting party trick. In theory. According to The Glamorous Gourmet, the concept of sabrage involves breaking off the top of the bottle with either a designated Champagne saber, a chef's knife, or, as Wine Spectator claimed, even a spoon. This is accomplished through a feat of science in which the pressure points in the bottle interact with pressure on the exterior of the bottle, specifically where the seam meets the neck, which is the weakest part of the bottle. Some, assumedly those with a lot of practice, are aces at the practice of sabrage; however, for others, including novices, sabering a bottle of Champagne can be quite difficult, and even dangerous.

