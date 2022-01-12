Aulisa Medical USA, Inc.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXT Insurance, the leading digital insurtech company transforming small business insurance, today announced the appointment of IPO veteran Teodora Gouneva as the company's Chief Financial Officer, following another year of significant growth, innovation and business momentum. She steps into the role previously held by Michelle Cheung, who will now serve as NEXT's first Chief Corporate Officer and will lead the company's legal, people and operations functions. As CFO, Gouneva will drive the company's financial operations and continue to scale its performance and management processes to further equip the company for sustainable growth. Gouneva joins NEXT after another year of milestones: the company tripled its gross written premium last year - reaching a $650 million run rate - and kicks off 2022 with the launch of a new mobile app.

BUSINESS ・ 9 HOURS AGO