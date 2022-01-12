ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aulisa Medical USA, Inc.

By Aulisa Medical USA, Inc.
The Press
The Press
 1 day ago
Aulisa Medical USA Closes $13 Million in Series A Funding and Appoints Kenneth Abriola as VP...

The Press

Coretha Rushing

Coretha Rushing, Former Chief People Officer of Equifax and The Coca-Cola Company, Joins thredUP's Board. OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- thredUP (NASDAQ: TDUP), one of the largest resale platforms for women's and kid's apparel, shoes, and accessories, today announced that Coretha Rushing has been appointed to the company's Board of Directors. With more than 35 years of human resources experience, Rushing will advise thredUP on its employee initiatives, with a focus on health and wellness, attraction and retention, and diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB).
BUSINESS
The Press

MycoWorks Logo

MycoWorks Raises $125 Million Series C Financing to Fund Mass Production of Fine Mycelium™. EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, MycoWorks announced a $125M Series C funding round led by Prime Movers Lab, with participation from new investors SK Networks and Mirabaud Lifestyle Impact & Innovation Fund, in addition to other new and existing investors. The Series C funding round will be used to launch the first full-scale Fine Mycelium™ production plant to meet the growing demand for the company's materials, including MycoWorks' flagship product, Reishi™.
BUSINESS
The Press

thredUP logo

Coretha Rushing, Former Chief People Officer of Equifax and The Coca-Cola Company, Joins thredUP's Board. OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- thredUP (NASDAQ: TDUP), one of the largest resale platforms for women's and kid's apparel, shoes, and accessories, today announced that Coretha Rushing has been appointed to the company's Board of Directors. With more than 35 years of human resources experience, Rushing will advise thredUP on its employee initiatives, with a focus on health and wellness, attraction and retention, and diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB).
BUSINESS
The Press

Chris Nelson, Robert Half chief marketing officer

Robert Half Names Chris Nelson Chief Marketing Officer. MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chris Nelson has been named chief marketing officer for talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half. In this role, Nelson will lead the company's global marketing strategy, overseeing digital and web marketing, data analytics, customer insights, experience design and brand identity.
BUSINESS
The Press

Dynavax Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: DVAX) today reported that it has granted nonstatutory stock options to purchase an aggregate of 94,000 shares of Dynavax common stock and restricted stock units (RSUs) covering an aggregate of 2,500 shares of Dynavax common stock as inducements to 5 newly-hired employees in connection with commencement of employment with the Company.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
AG Week

Brandt Inc. of Illinois acquires North Dakota-based Talc USA

PAGE, N.D. — An Illinois company has bought controlling interest in Talc USA, a North Dakota company that makes and markets talc-based products used to lubricate and add inputs with seeds through air-seeders. Brandt Inc., of Springfield, Illinois, a retailer and manufacturer of specialty ag products, announced on Jan....
PAGE, ND
The Press

2021 Year-End Milestones Position World Amenities to Hire Managers to Oversee Operations and Product Delivery

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- World Amenities, Inc., a leading global supplier of signature skincare brands and custom amenities, is pleased to announce it is in hiring mode to support its 2022 growth and expansion initiatives. In Q4, World Amenities added three experienced managers to head up its supply chain and logistics divisions. The new team members cover key roles in national distribution sales management, corporate account management, online sales account management, and one-on-one direct customer service, management, and quality control.
BUSINESS
The Press

NEXT Insurance Caps Year of Significant Growth with Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXT Insurance, the leading digital insurtech company transforming small business insurance, today announced the appointment of IPO veteran Teodora Gouneva as the company's Chief Financial Officer, following another year of significant growth, innovation and business momentum. She steps into the role previously held by Michelle Cheung, who will now serve as NEXT's first Chief Corporate Officer and will lead the company's legal, people and operations functions. As CFO, Gouneva will drive the company's financial operations and continue to scale its performance and management processes to further equip the company for sustainable growth. Gouneva joins NEXT after another year of milestones: the company tripled its gross written premium last year - reaching a $650 million run rate - and kicks off 2022 with the launch of a new mobile app.
BUSINESS
The Press

Thomas Sweet Joins Trimble's Board of Directors

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today the appointment of Thomas Sweet to its Board of Directors, effective January 15, 2022. Sweet is chief financial officer (CFO) of Dell Technologies, one of the world's leading technology companies. His career at Dell spans 24 years where he held various finance and sales leadership positions before being appointed CFO in 2014.
BUSINESS
The Press

Coretha Rushing, Former Chief People Officer of Equifax and The Coca-Cola Company, Joins thredUP's Board

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- thredUP (NASDAQ: TDUP), one of the largest resale platforms for women's and kid's apparel, shoes, and accessories, today announced that Coretha Rushing has been appointed to the company's Board of Directors. With more than 35 years of human resources experience, Rushing will advise thredUP on its employee initiatives, with a focus on health and wellness, attraction and retention, and diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB).
BUSINESS
The Press

Jarrow Formulas Probiotic+ Gummies

JARROW FORMULAS® DEBUTS PROBIOTIC+ GUMMIES, A NEW COLLECTION TO SUPPORT DIGESTIVE, IMMUNE AND GUT HEALTH. SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jarrow Formulas, the #1 probiotic brand for customer satisfaction,† announced the launch of its new, innovative product line, Probiotic+ Gummies. The line features three premium, highly efficacious probiotic gummy formulas scientifically-supported to aid digestive, immune and gut health.*
ECONOMY
The Press

Hero Digital Named 2022 Adobe Digital Experience Emerging Partner of the Year, Americas

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hero Digital, a leading independent digital transformation company, announced today that it has been recognized as the 2022 Adobe Digital Experience Emerging Partner of the Year, Americas. Adobe's Digital Experience partner awards honor companies that have made leading contributions to Adobe's business and have had a significant impact on customer success.
BUSINESS
The Press

Jason Ing, MURAL CMO

MURAL Welcomes Adolfo Chou as Chief Financial Officer and Jason Ing as Chief Marketing Officer. SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MURAL, the leading provider of digital workspaces for guided visual collaboration, announced today the appointment of two C-suite executives, hiring Adolfo Chou as Chief Financial Officer and Jason Ing as Chief Marketing Officer. Chou will oversee all financial, legal, and business operations activities, ensuring the company is investing in areas that will deliver sustainable growth. Ing is responsible for driving member growth, engagement, and retention, as well as leading MURAL's brand, product marketing, and demand generation strategies. Together, these top-level executives represent an investment in the next phase of MURAL's growth, as the company scales to serve teams globally at over 90 percent of the Fortune 100.
BUSINESS
The Press

Highmetric Changes Name, Unifies Under NewRocket Brand to Create Global ServiceNow Powerhouse

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Highmetric, a technology strategy, design, and operations provider and a ServiceNow Elite Partner, today announced that it will unify all five companies in its portfolio under the innovative NewRocket name and brand. Unifying under the NewRocket name brings together the best attributes of all five companies and exemplifies the company's broadened capabilities and mission to Go Beyond, to deliver meaningful experiences and extraordinary results with ServiceNow. The company, which was acquired by Gryphon Investors in 2021, also announced that the corporate headquarters for NewRocket will be in San Diego, California.
BUSINESS
The Press

"Stripe" for Online Notarizations - OneNotary - Raised $1.75M Seed Money

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Stripe" for Online Notarizations, OneNotary, has raised $1.75M to build an online notary infrastructure that enables Remote Online Notarization (RON) in any SaaS solution within hours and helps keep customers inside their existing working tools. A seamless, no-code integration platform, along with a...
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Arch Pharmalabs ties up with Orochem Technologies Inc., USA

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Arch Pharmalabs Ltd., India, announced the signing of a Technology AccessServices Agreement with Orochem Technologies Inc., USA, on an exclusive basis. The Agreement allows Arch to collaborate with Orochem for using Orochem's proprietary Simulated Moving Bed (SMB) platform for Pharmaceutical and other applications.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Flora Growth Announces Advisory Board Appointment

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, today announced the appointment of accomplished business leader and cannabis industry expert Tim Leslie as the chairman of its newly formed advisory board. The establishment of the advisory board comes as Flora continues to develop its corporate structure to include a robust roster of human capital. Leslie’s appointment aligns with the company’s goal of working with the industry’s best leaders to provide strategic counsel on matters that will fuel its growth.
BUSINESS
etfdailynews.com

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Bbva USA

Bbva USA decreased its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
STOCKS
