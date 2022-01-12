CNN reporter: Ex-girlfriend is a key witness in this case

The Justice Department has charged 11 defendants with seditious conspiracy related to the Capitol attack on January 6, 2021, including the leader of the Oath Keepers, Stewart Rhodes. CNN legal analyst Elliot Williams explains.
2021 saw the highest number of law enforcement officers who were intentionally killed in the line of duty since the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, an increase that comes as a rise in gun violence and homicides continues across the country. CNN's Josh Campbell reports.
