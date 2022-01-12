ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ryan Hurd Performed “Pass It On” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

By jwills
wxbm.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you catch Ryan Hurd‘s recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live?. Ryan...

www.wxbm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Effingham Radio

Ryan Hurd’s Grammy Nod Ruined His Golf Game

Later this month, Ryan Hurd will be attending the Grammy Awards where he and his wife, Maren Morris, are nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their hit duet, “Chasing After You.” The nominees were announced in November, and as Ryan tells us, he got the exciting news straight from Maren. “I was actually playing golf when I found out. Maren called and she usually doesn’t, she’ll usually text me when I’m out there, but she was calling and so I picked it up. And she was the first one to tell me that we were nominated together. And I made a double bogey on the hole because I couldn’t concentrate anymore. Just incredibly exciting, incredibly thankful. And it was very cool to hear the news from her.”
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Watch Boys Say the Dumbest Things on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Jimmy Kimmel Live! makes good use of its Hollywood Blvd. shooting location. Very often, the show will do man-on-the-street things that, because the interlocutor is a random producer, the average tourist does not connect with Kimmel. “Sure, I’ll give my honest opinion on a news story I’ve never heard a thing about,” they say. “It’s not like it’s for a very popular network comedy show that is intentionally looking for dummies to make asses of themselves.” Have you been on Hollywood Blvd.? You’d jump into any camera crew’s trap if it got you away from the Jack Sparrows and people selling mixtapes. In honor of the rise in DIY and telemedicine in America, the JKL team asked men what they knew about women’s anatomy. It may or may not surprise you to find out they know jack shit.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Jimmy Kimmel Live! hires a new announcer: Lou Wilson succeeds Dicky Barrett

Wilson, whose credits include recurring on American Vandal and appearing with Pete Davidson in The King of Staten Island, was introduced last night by Kimmel. Wilson is Jimmy Kimmel Live!'s second announcer in its 19-year history. Dicky Barrett, the The Mighty Mighty Bosstones frontman who served as the original announcer, has decided to retire to Arizona.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Hurd
wxbm.com

Dustin Lynch & MacKenzie Porter Make it 6 in a Row on Billboard

Congrats to Dustin Lynch and MacKenzie Porter who are still on top of the Billboard country music airplay chart with “Thinking ‘Bout You.”. Dustin thinks the success of the song is because it’s so relatable – it’s just basically two people having a phone conversation, and maybe rekindling a former relationship.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy