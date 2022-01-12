ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan artist Lyrikbooh, Readies New Album ‘#ItsBoohBabie2’ for Valentine’s day

By Staff Writer
24hip-hop.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMichigan continues to cement itself as a hotbed for emerging talents. Several new promising acts have hit our radar in the past few months alone, as the city continues to push out new gems. One such artist is newcomer Lyrikbooh, after crushing 2021 with...

24hip-hop.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
24hip-hop.com

BG’97 makes a comeback with his new track “Come and Go”

In his new music single “Come and Go,” BG’97 analyzes the origins of his musical career and unveils his beginnings. The song takes the listener on an emotional ride. Following its release, the song quickly rose to the top of the music charts. BG’97’s brilliance has already been recognized by fans all around the world.
MUSIC
24hip-hop.com

Vukac MC Releases New Single ‘I Step on the Gas’

‘I Step on the Gas’ is the latest single from Macedonian artist Vukac MC. Featuring the infamous Bronx Rapper SamGotDI (El Gran Matador ‘Ole Ole Ole’) ‘I Step on the Gas‘ sees these two artists teaming up with NT Beats for this massive tune. Released on Christmas day 2021, ‘I Step on the Gas’ is rich with personality and attitude. A heavy trap sound with a powerful hook and punchy verses make this a song to remember. Living in the States, Vukac MC is making a comeback with this new single ‘I Step on the Gas’.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
North Carolina State
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Pontiac, MI
Pontiac, MI
Entertainment
ABC News

Ricki Lake shares photos of her seaside wedding

Talk show host Ricki Lake just got married. Lake tied the knot with Ross Burningham on Jan. 2, she shared in an Instagram post. The couple announced their engagement last May. "The happiest of days! 1/2/22" she captioned a handful of images. "#gratitude #love #abundance #family" Lake, 53, told "Good...
CELEBRITIES
houstonianonline.com

Tristan Thompson Texted Khloe Kardashian ‘I Love You’, He Flew Away And Born Baby With Another Baby | show

Canadian basketball player Tristan Thompson, 30, has had a baby with another woman during his relationship with reality star Khloe Kardashian. It happened on his birthday last year, right after Khloe congratulated him on Instagram and wrote that he “loves her so much”. Then Tristan boarded a plane for a competition and got into bed with model Maralie Nichols daily Mail.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mary Lou#Rapper#Gems
nowdecatur.com

Baby Announcement In Luke Bryan’s Family

Luke Bryan is about to have a new baby in his family. His niece, Jordan Eudy and her husband Clint are expecting. They were showered with online comments. Luke’s wife, Caroline, wrote that she was, “still emotional,” and Luke’s mother, LeClaire, who will be the great-grandmother, was so excited that she says she’s going shopping tomorrow for the baby.
CELEBRITIES
People

Cardi B Rocks $65 Maxi Dress for Christmas Photoshoot

Cardi B rocked a surprisingly affordable find for a holiday photoshoot this season. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper, 29, wore a $65 maxi dress from JLUXLABEL while posing for photos in front of the Christmas tree. She paired the dress with dangling silver earrings and a bright red manicure, and styled her hair in a sweeping updo.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Glamour

Hailey Bieber’s Deep Green Eyeliner Is Party-Season Goals

Christmas parties may be getting canceled, but even Omicron can’t stop a stellar festive beauty look. Proving this point is Hailey Bieber, who recently enjoyed a short stay in London during which she showed off his-and-hers couple style with Justin and, more important, paid a visit to makeup artist Nikki Wolff.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
marthastewart.com

This Bride's Watercolor Wedding Dress Set the Tone for This Colorful Savannah Celebration

Adrienna McDermott had already started the process of deleting all her dating apps in November of 2016 when Frank Mozingo—whom she had matched with on both Tinder and Bumble—contacted her. "I was taking time off from the dating scene, but I gave Frank my number anyway," she says. After a weekend of texting, the two met for dinner and dessert at Savannah's Alligator Soul and Leopold's Ice Cream.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HipHopDX.com

Houston Rapper D-Bando Dies From COVID-19 Complications

Following a battle with COVID-19, Houston rapper and producer D-Bando has succumbed to the disease. According to The Box Houston, D-Bando passed away on Wednesday (January 5), due to complications from the sickness. Numerous artists from Texas offered their condolences in the wake of D-Bando’s passing including Slim Thug’s official...
HOUSTON, TX
ABC 4

Happy couples do these things all the time

On Good Things Utah this morning – What makes a healthy relationship? It sounds obvious, but it’s true: in order to have a healthy, satisfying relationship, husbands and wives have to actively work to keep it happy by interrogating their communication methods, making sure to treat one another with respect, and making sure you both have the ability to grow independently. So, what are some signs of couples who are doing it right? Here are some ways to know what you’re doing well — and what you might need to focus on a bit more. 1. They treat one another with respect, not contempt. Tune in for the other traits or click here for more: https://www.yahoo.com/now/12-big-signs-happy-healthy-203753238.html.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Hollywood Gossip

See Ya, Dad! Garrison Brown Buys Home Amid Rift with Sister Wives Star

In perhaps the most stunning scene in Sister Wives history, Janelle Brown told her self-centered husband to EFF OFF on a recent episode of this TLC reality series. One of Janelle's sons has gone ahead and backed up his mother's words. According to real estate records, Garrison Brown recently purchased...
TV SERIES
iheart.com

Jason Aldean's Daughter 'Sings Like Her Daddy' And It'll Melt Your Heart

Talent runs in the family! Jason Aldean’s daughter delivered an adorable rendition of “Jingle Bells,” and the country star’s wife, Brittany Aldean, shared a video of the festive performance on Instagram. Brittany said she “Sings like her daddy🎤.” Sure enough, her superstar dad beamed with pride, commenting: “Sing it baby girl! That song never sounded so good. 😍”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy