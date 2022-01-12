ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Revisiting the Cincinnati Bengals Offense

By Darin Alexander Baydoun
Yardbarker
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThrough much of their first meeting, it was very much a competitive game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals. The Raiders were able to make it a three-point game in the fourth quarter, but the Las Vegas defense couldn't hold up as it allowed 16 unanswered points to close...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
AllBengals

Bengals Unveil Uniform Combo for Playoff Matchup Against Raiders

CINCINNATI — The Bengals will wear black jerseys, white pants with orange stripes and orange socks in Saturday's playoff game against the Raiders. Cincinnati is 1-4 in black jerseys this season. They're 0-1 in this specific uniform combination. They wore it in their 26-23 overtime loss to the 49ers.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders
FanSided

Bengals 3-round mock draft: Cincinnati adds local star in first round

The Cincinnati Bengals still have the playoffs to attend to but that doesn’t mean we can’t pass the time with a quick three-round mock draft. As of now, the stripes would hold the No. 25 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, which is a new position for them. They’ve held a top-five pick in each of the last two drafts, so they won’t have a shot at the absolute best players in the draft.
NFL
Yardbarker

Super Wild Card Weekend picks and preview

Super Wild Card Weekend is upon us, and with it comes the first-ever Monday Night Football playoff game. Of course, that’s not the only juicy story. The Cincinnati Bengals, champions of the AFC North and recent victors over the Chiefs, look to earn their first playoff victory in over 31 years when they take on the Raiders. New England and Buffalo meet in a grudge match, with the Bills looking to gain an extra measure of revenge for the Patriots’ win in Buffalo earlier this year. Tampa Bay’s quest to repeat begins with a tricky matchup against Jalen Hurts and the Eagles, while the 49ers and Cowboys meet in the playoffs for the first time since their 1994 NFC Championship Game battle. Kansas City looks to begin its march to a fourth-straight AFC Championship Game and third-straight Super Bowl appearance against the zombie Steelers, and the Cardinals and Rams meet in an NFC West showdown on Monday night. The playoffs are here, so let’s get to the games.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Biggest Concerns For Raiders Heading Into the Playoffs

For the first time in almost two decades, the Las Vegas Raiders will take part in a playoff game they actually have a chance to win (No, you didn’t believe in Connor Cook either). The Silver and Black will travel to Cincinnati to face an immensely potent Bengals team, led by second-year quarterback Joe Burrow. While these two teams faced off way back in Week 11, both squads looked much improved as the season came to a close. In some cases, at least.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
firstsportz.com

“Gronk, I’m going to miss you”: Tom Brady responds to Rob Gronkowski not inviting him to dinner after the QB helped him earn massive bonus

Tom Brady is a true team man. He finished the regular season with a match-winning performance for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Carolina Panthers. Although the fixture wouldn’t have changed anything drastically for the Bucs, the legendary quarterback still gave it his all. He helped his long-term teammate...
NFL
NESN

How Patriots’ Steve Belichick Reacted To Brian Flores’ Dolphins Firing

Brian Flores’ stunning ouster in Miami was good for the New England Patriots from a competitive standpoint. But from a personal perspective, Steve Belichick was sad to see Flores go. Belichick worked under and alongside Flores for years in New England. He said news of the Dolphins’ decision Monday...
NFL
The Tennessean

What Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said about the misdemeanor assault charge against Bud Dupree

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said the team is aware of the misdemeanor assault charge against Bud Dupree and will monitor the situation. “Like always, we try to do everything we can to help our guys make great decisions on and off the field," Vrabel said Wednesday. "That’s my response. We’ll continue to monitor it, communicate with Bud and see how everything will eventually play out.”
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

Steelers head to KC for game with AFC playoff implications

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Steelers coach Mike Tomlin called Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce the “best in the business.”. He talked about about how wide receiver Tyreek Hill can create “unbelievable issues." He waxed poetic about defensive tackle Chris Jones and his rare “ability to disrupt...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Kyle Shanahan Makes His Opinion On Dan Quinn Very Clear

This Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys will meet at AT&T Stadium in the first round of the postseason. The storylines surrounding the matchup are seemingly endless. But one deserves significant attention. The NFC Wild Card showdown will pit Kyle Shanahan’s offense against Dan Quinn’s defense.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Buccaneers have a Saints problem, and it might not be over just yet

If there’s one team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may want to avoid when the playoffs begin, it’s the New Orleans Saints. That became abundantly clear Sunday night when they lost to New Orleans for the fourth time in as many regular-season games since they acquired Tom Brady. However, the loss only increases the chances of Tampa facing New Orleans in the playoffs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy