Revisiting the Cincinnati Bengals Offense

Super Wild Card Weekend is upon us, and with it comes the first-ever Monday Night Football playoff game. Of course, that’s not the only juicy story. The Cincinnati Bengals, champions of the AFC North and recent victors over the Chiefs, look to earn their first playoff victory in over 31 years when they take on the Raiders. New England and Buffalo meet in a grudge match, with the Bills looking to gain an extra measure of revenge for the Patriots’ win in Buffalo earlier this year. Tampa Bay’s quest to repeat begins with a tricky matchup against Jalen Hurts and the Eagles, while the 49ers and Cowboys meet in the playoffs for the first time since their 1994 NFC Championship Game battle. Kansas City looks to begin its march to a fourth-straight AFC Championship Game and third-straight Super Bowl appearance against the zombie Steelers, and the Cardinals and Rams meet in an NFC West showdown on Monday night. The playoffs are here, so let’s get to the games.

NFL ・ 8 MINUTES AGO