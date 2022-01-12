Boston College vs. Georgia Tech: Final Thoughts and Predictions

Boston College (6-7) will look to end their three game slide on Wednesday evening against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-8). It has been a tough stretch for the Eagles which included a bad loss to Albany, a COVID-19 pause, blow out by UNC and a tough loss to Pittsburgh. Here are our final thoughts and previews heading into this game.

Where: Conte Forum, 9pm tip-off

TV: RSN (NESN)

Radio: WEEI 850

Current Line: Boston College (-2)

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Boston College has a 26.4% chance of winning this game

Ken Pom Ratings: Boston College (144) Georgia Tech (118)

Tale of the Tape (Via BCEagles.com):

Projected Staters: Makai Ashton Langford, Demarr Langford, Quinten Post, James Karnik, Jaeden Zackery

Series History: Boston College is 12-16 all-time vs. Georgia Tech.Since joining the ACC, BC is 11-13 versus the Yellow Jackets, and 8-10 in regular season play. The two teams did not play in '20-21 due to COVID cancellations, but the Yellow Jackets won the last meeting 71-52 (Jan. 11, 2020).

Injury Updates: There are no notable injuries for the Eagles.

Player to Watch: Michael Devoe (guard). The principal ballhandler and perimeter shooter for the Jackets during his three seasons at GT, Devoe is the ACC leading scorer with 21.1ppg. An incredibly accurate shooter (49% from field, 42% from three point range), he gives the Yellow Jackets an elite scorer, something Boston College doesn't really have. Makai Ashton Langford most likely will draw defending duty on Devoe, and this could be the matchup that decides tonight's game.

Three Storylines to Watch For

1. Can BC's defense win them this game? Boston College struggled against a good scoring team like UNC, and a physical interior squad like Pitt. Georgia Tech is neither, only scoring 67ppg. If the Eagles can cause turnovers (GT averages 13.5 a game), will the defense be enough to win the Eagles their second ACC game of the season?

2. Be able to shoot the outside shot. One of the tell tale signs of a game BC plays poorly in has been poor outside shooting. Against Pitt that wasn't the case, as the team shot 39.7% from beyond the arc. BC needs to be able to shoot from beyond the arc, and this would be the perfect game for Brevin Galloway to heat up.

3. Better In Game Coaching. One of the biggest question marks at the end of the Pitt game was BC not fouling on the inbound pass when they had the fouls to give. That is a coaching mistake, and most likely a decision Earl Grant has reflected on. These tight games need sound coaching, the margin for error is razor thin.

AJ's Fearless Prediction: This is the second straight game that is almost a must win for Boston College. Looking ahead the level of difficulty is going to spike with tougher opponents coming up. Matchup wise, this game could go either way, but Ashton-Langford who plays very well against Pitt, could be the difference maker in this game. Boston College 73 Georgia Tech 69

