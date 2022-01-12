The Doctor Is In: The Omicron Variant in 2022

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) identified on Tuesday that Omicron—the newest variant of COVID-19—is the dominant strain in the US, accounting for about 58.6% of new cases as of December 25. And as the newest iteration of COVID continues to spread across the US, researchers have been learning more about how it differs from previous strains of SARS-Cov-2. The most recent information: Along with its increased transmissibility and potentially milder symptoms, Omicron may also have a shorter incubation period than Delta and other strains.

SCIENCE ・ 9 DAYS AGO