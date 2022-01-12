The Doctor Is In: The Omicron Variant in 2022

New Study Adds More Evidence for Omicron Immune Evasion. Results suggest that previously infected individuals and fully vaccinated individuals are at risk for infection with the omicron variant, and omicron is completely resistant to all antibodies in clinical use today. A new study from Columbia researchers, in collaboration with scientists...
The omicron variant of the coronavirus is set to create a new surge of cases in the next few months in the United States, leaving unvaccinated individuals in a troubled place, according to President Joe Biden. Biden, in a meeting with medical advisers and Vice President Kamala Harris about the...
Just a few weeks ago, the rate of positive coronavirus tests was below five percent in all Tampa Bay area counties. But now, the positivity rate in Pinellas climbed to 19.5 percent in the week ending Christmas Eve. That’s the highest since a spike in August. Hillsborough’s coronavirus positivity rate was 13.6% for the week ending December 28th.
As the Omicron variant spreads at an expeditious rate, comes the realization that the COVID-19 global pandemic will continue to challenge healthcare professionals and civilians alike for some time. Healthcare professionals need to find ways to have fewer patients enter their brick-and-mortar clinic, while still providing quality care to all....
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – A new list is out of the symptoms you’re likely to feel if you’ve been infected with the newer omicron variant of COVID-19. You might be likely at first to dismiss it as the common cold. While it appears many of the initial symptoms...
Cough, fatigue, congestion, and runny nose were the top four symptoms when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released the Omicron variant's first briefing on the symptoms of the early cases.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed that anyone — regardless of vaccination status — can likely spread the omicron variant of the coronavirus to other people. “The Omicron variant likely will spread more easily than the original SARS-CoV-2 virus and how easily Omicron spreads compared...
The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus continues to be more contagious compared to previous COVID-19 strains, Dr. Anthony Fauci said over the weekend. Fauci, the White House medical adviser on the coronavirus, said in an interview on ABC News’ “This Week” that COVID-19 cases will continue to rise because the variant is “extraordinarily contagious.”
HOUSTON — COVID-19 cases due to the highly contagious omicron variant have shattered records to start 2022. It might be a new year, but the fight against COVID-19 remains the same. Dr. Jim Versalovic, pathologist-in-chief at Texas Children’s Hospital and professor at Baylor College of Medicine, said the omicron...
Researchers have released new data from a large omicron outbreak in Norway that offers a window into how the variant behaves among highly vaccinated populations. The outbreak was attributed to a Christmas party and a pre-party in Oslo held on November 26. Here are some of the key findings, according to the research recently published in the open-access journal Eurosurveillance:
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) identified on Tuesday that Omicron—the newest variant of COVID-19—is the dominant strain in the US, accounting for about 58.6% of new cases as of December 25. And as the newest iteration of COVID continues to spread across the US, researchers have been learning more about how it differs from previous strains of SARS-Cov-2. The most recent information: Along with its increased transmissibility and potentially milder symptoms, Omicron may also have a shorter incubation period than Delta and other strains.
Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
Having this vitamin above recommended levels may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Higher than recommended levels of vitamin D — above those previously considered sufficient — could lower the risk for COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D levels of around 30 ng/mL is generally considered the normal range. However,...
The omicron variant of COVID has overtaken delta as the most dominant variant in the United States as cases continue to spike. Due to how recent omicron is, there has not been a whole lot of firm data about the new variant of the virus. When the Centers for Disease...
Up to 62 percent of women over 50 are low in vitamin D, which is produced when sun hits. Here’s how it can help boost immunity and protect against illnesses, including breakthrough Covid-19 infections. With the new Omicron variant sweeping the nation, even for fully vaccinated folks, it can’t hurt to get a little extra help in the immunity department!
Parade.com has an extensive editorial partnership with Cleveland Clinic, consistently named as one of the nation’s best hospitals in U.S. News & World Report’s annual “America’s Best Hospitals” survey. Click here to learn more about our health reporting policies. With Omicron spreading like wildfire, at...
Adding a supplement to our daily routine can give us a helping hand for getting the right amounts of vitamins and minerals we need. One supplement that’s been on my radar is calcium to boost my bone and muscle health. However, I realized I have to be careful. Research highlights a link between taking calcium supplements and an increased risk of dementia, especially if you have a certain health condition.
As discussed on the WI Morning News today, Dr. Robert Malone, immunologist, virologist, top researcher and inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology is speaking out to warn parents against Covid shots for children. Over 16,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world signed a declaration publicly declaring that healthy children...
Considering its rapid spread across the globe, it may seem hard to believe that it's only been about five weeks since the highly contagious COVID-19 Omicron variant was reported to the World Health Organization from South Africa. That happened on Wednesday, Nov. 24 after the first sample of the strain...
