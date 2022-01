I’m dismayed at the Martha’s Vineyard Commission’s willingness to raze yet another historic Vineyard home that has essentially been demolished by neglect. A very few years ago, and for decades, the Edwin Luce House on Indian Hill sheltered a Vineyarder and her live-in carers while her child lived in the guest house. It was, in short, a fully functioning home. It is very easy — too easy — to let these precious centuries old buildings fall into disrepair and then argue, well, now nothing can be done. The MVC’s decisions seem to reward this behavior time and time again.

WEST TISBURY, MA ・ 4 HOURS AGO