Cody Drameh joins Cardiff City on loan from Leeds

By Ciaran O'Hare
SB Nation
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLeeds United have sent young defender, Cody Drameh out on loan to Cardiff City for the rest of the season. The Whites were initially hesitant of sending the 20-year-old out, given the current injury-hit state of the squad. Luke Ayling has just recently returned from injury and Jamie Shackleton still on...

