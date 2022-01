Calling law enforcement to help him get unstuck from the snow after smoking weed in the vehicle has led to the arrest of a Tiffin man. Police say that 23-year-old Danny Robertson of Bainberry Street called them because his vehicle was stuck in the snow on the 2900 block of Hawkeye Park Road in Iowa City Wednesday afternoon. The responding officer immediately noticed the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

TIFFIN, IA ・ 7 DAYS AGO