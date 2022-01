In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Tuukka Rask may be forced to join the team without getting any reps in at the American Hockey League (AHL) level. In other news, former Bruin David Krejci appeared to take a shot at Bruce Cassidy over his usage as a member of the team. Meanwhile, Nick Foligno was injured Saturday versus the Tampa Bay Lightning, and is having an MRI done on his leg. Last but not least, Milan Lucic took to Instagram on Saturday night to throw a jab at a former rival in the Toronto Maple Leafs.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO