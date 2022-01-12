OKC Thunder: ‘Trade Partner to Monitor’ in Serge Ibaka Deal

There’s less than a month until the NBA trade deadline and the Oklahoma City Thunder are already starting to be discussed in potential deals.

With an open roster spot and a low payroll, OKC is primed to take on unwanted salary attached to assets.

According to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, the LA Clippers are a team that may be looking to offload salary.

With Kawhi Leonard out with a major injury and the future of Paul George’s recovery still unclear, they could be sellers at the deadline, according to Fischer. He says the Clippers moving former Thunder forward Serge Ibaka appears to be the most likely trade deadline maneuver for them to shed salary.

Sending out his $9.7 million salary alone would save the Clippers over $40 million in tax penalties. As noted by ESPN.com's Bobby Marks, the Clippers still have $3.3 million available to send out in a trade this season, and only $3.1 million of Ibaka's salary would remain on his contract this year before he becomes a free agent.

Fischer has reported that Oklahoma City is a trade partner to monitor with the Clippers and Ibaka ahead of the trade deadline.

If the Clippers are truly going to be sellers at the deadline, this is great news for the Thunder as they own LA’s unprotected first-round pick.

