CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Public Schools teachers returned to schools today, after the district reached a tentative agreement with the Chicago Teachers Union over COVID-19 safety measures for the district amid the latest surge of cases. Students are expected to return to in-person learning tomorrow. The deal establishes metrics on how individual schools will switch to remote learning if there’s an outbreak among staff or students, as well as provide for more thorough contact tracing and enhanced COVID testing layers. The full union still needs to vote to approve the deal before it is ratified. Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she believes it will help...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO