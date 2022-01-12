ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

☎️Jermall Charlo to Canelo I’ll Go to Mexico 🇲🇽 It’s Gonna Become Tex-Mex😱

By TBV
 2 days ago

☎️Jermall Charlo to Canelo I’ll Go to Mexico 🇲🇽 It’s Gonna Become Tex-Mex😱. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcKT39KR_e3ZliHe4cyC06A/join....

☎️Border Wars 14 The Show Goes ON❗️

We are back Border Wars 13🔥in Albuquerque, New Mexico April 2 2022, Ask me what this is about⁉️ Ever wondered what it was like to step in the ring? Wanted to test yourself knock something off the bucket list? Perhaps 🤔 you’re ex amateur looking to get back in the ring or Maybe your like most of us and just wanna lose weight but have a hard time staying motivated? Well, then this is the thing for you! Sign up today for the 11th edition of Border Wars presented by Tha Boxing Voice! Where you will get to test yourself in the ring and of course we only put you in with someone with similar experience as yourself. You also get the chance to be interviewed and profiled like a real fighter and most importantly, You get off the couch❗️and get in shape feel better mentally and physically! Border wars is helping people around the world 🌎 to push and change their lives every day it’s an experience and a brotherhood you will never forget sign-ups and fees are $300 so no time to waste! If you have any questions ask me @nesgto and if you just want to watch and support sign up to Patreon.com/ThaBoxingVoice❗️
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
mmanews.com

Pimblett On 2022: I’m Gonna Go 3-0 & Become A Box Office Star

UFC lightweight prospect Paddy Pimblett has revealed his lofty aspirations for the year ahead, and they include a perfect record and a rise to stardom. Pimblett, a former Cage Warriors featherweight champion, arrived on MMA’s biggest stage last year with a memorable debut performance. After signing months prior, “The Baddy” made his long-awaited first appearance on the UFC Vegas 36 main card in September.
UFC

