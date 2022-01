Carly is startled when Drew shows up at the footbridge. For a moment she almost thought he was Jason. He says that Jason always found peace there and he was hoping the same might be true of him. “The magic is gone and so is Jason,” she says. He tells her that he spent his last two New Year’s in a cell. This year he got to spend it with his daughter, which is more than he could have dreamed of. But she went to bed early so he came there. He guesses she is there because she misses her best friend and offers to listen to her. However, he realizes that he may only be a reminder that Jason is gone.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO