Arsenal 'eye move for Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans as they hold talks with the Belgian's agent' with his contract with the Foxes set to expire at the end of next season

Arsenal are interested in a move for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans and have held talks with his representatives about a potential move, according to reports.

Mikel Arteta is keen to bolster his options in his engine room after allowing Ainsley Maitland-Niles to join Roma on loan until the end of the season.

The Gunners have approached Tielemans's team over a potential move with talks between the north London club and his agent already taking place, according to Goal.

Arsenal have held talks with Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans's (pictured) agent

The Belgium international has just 18 months left on his contract at the King Power Stadium and is not expected to sign an extension.

However, the 24-year-old is not expected to leave the Foxes in the January window with Brendan Rodgers likely to want to keep hold of him until the end of the season as the club look to convince him to sign a new deal.

If Leicester fail to tie Tielemans down to a new deal it is expected he will make a summer exit.

But Arsenal are set to face competition for his signature as clubs from across Europe are eyeing up moves for the Belgian.

However, the Gunners are confident they could lure him to the Emirates, especially if they have the added incentive of Champions League football.

Mikel Arteta is keen to bolster his midfield options after allowing Ainsley Maitland-Niles (pictured) to join Roma